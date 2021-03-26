Spring and hope is arriving at local attraction

On March 23, 2020 at 3 p.m. Middleton Place, National Historic Site in Dorchester County completely shut down because of the pandemic. A couple of months later it reopened but the closing at the height of the spring time tourist season left the thousands of blooming azaleas with no audience. In 2020 the usual 100,000 visitors dropped by 30 percent.
It’s a new year and now things are beginning are to loosen up at the site just as the flowers begin to bloom. The freeze Covid-19 put local tourism is beginning to thaw. People are back to planning weddings and roaming the 110 acres of wide open space.
“Certainly at Middleton Place we have so much space that there’s no worry about social distancing. People are just grateful they can be outdoors with their families,” said Beth Kerrigan, Director of Development at Middleton Place Foundation. “I talked to some people today from Indiana and New York; lots of families traveling. We’re seeing lots of families.”
For lovers of beauty and history, there may be no better time to visit Middleton Place than in the weeks and months ahead. In 1941 the Garden Club of America declared that Middleton Place had not only the oldest, but also the most important and most interesting garden in America. The over 100,000 azaleas in the Gardens will now has an audience.
Sidney Frazier, Vice President of Horticulture, explained that there will almost certainly be camellias in bloom in late March and perhaps beyond. “Given the unpredictable weather the Low Country has recently experienced, mother nature is still in control,” says Frazier. He is optimistic that visitors who missed the beauty of Middleton Place in the spring last year due to the pandemic will not be disappointed with how 2021 is shaping up.
It’s the same in Berkeley County at one of its well know attractions in Moncks Corner, Cypress Gardens. Over the years the attraction that offers boat rides in the swamp, miles of walking trails and South Carolina’s largest alligator in captivity, has had a run of bad luck, long before the pandemic.
In 2014 a train hit a bridge knocking it out for six months forcing visitors to take a detour to the park that problem lowered visitation numbers but the issues didn’t end there.
“Then the flood happened in 2015, so were closed. Then we opened back up on April 13, 2019 and then March, 2020, Covid happened so we had to close again, so we didn’t make it to a full year,” said Heather McDowell, the Community Services Director in Berkeley County.
Now the county is looking forward to a fresh, full year. When times are good the park sees well over 50,000 visitors annually. And since opening back up in May visitations have been steadily on the rise.
“We’re picking up a lot right now,” McDowell said. “Usually during the weekend we have anywhere from 300 and 600 people out here. During the week we’ll have between 100 and 200 a day now that spring is here.”
Since opening after the flood the park didn’t really get a chance to show off some of the new and renovated amenities. Like a refurbished butterfly house and Dean Hall and weddings are back on at the site as well. Weddings are held every weekend now.
“We were limited on how many people could be at wedding so we had to basically cut them in half but now we’re back up and it’s really up to the individual how many people they want to invite,” she said.
Cypress Gardens is also bringing back full youth Summer Camps for 2021 on three different weeks beginning June 21.
“They’ll get to learn all about the swamp, take boat rides. They’ll learn all about butterflies, snakes, reptiles, they will learn about everything,” said McDowell.