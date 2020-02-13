Wolves tripped up in Lower State final

Timberland High School ended the team portion of wrestling season with a 62-10 loss to Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School in the Class 2A Lower State final on Feb. 12.
The Red Raiders face North Central for the state title Feb. 15 in Columbia.
The Wolves have advanced to the Lower State championship three times in four seasons but have yet to break through. Their latest attempt never got off the ground.
“We started at 152,” THS coach Ryan Rhoades said. “We gave up a couple of forfeits at 152 and 160 then lost a couple of key matches in my upper weights.”
Timberland had to give up heavyweight, too, because he’s out with an injury.
“My lower weights lost but they battled,” Rhoades said.
The lone winners for Timberland were Hunter Elswick (182) and Adrian Alcantara (220).
“I was proud of how my 106-pounder Dwayne Ford battled back and almost won,” Rhoades said. “My hat’s off to Bamberg. They made some moves in the first few matches and beat two of our upper weights. They have a solid lineup. There’s a reason they’re the defending state champs.”
Timberland will host the individual Lower State tournament Feb. 21-22.