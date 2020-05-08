Wolves release 2020 football slate

First-year Timberland High School football coach Gregory Wright and the Wolves will certainly be battle-tested this fall.
As part of the 2020 slate, Wright’s squad has a stretch of five straight games away from home.
Overall, Timberland will play four games in St. Stephen, five on the road and a neutral-site game in the regular season.
“I guess you’re just going to have to call us road warriors,” said Wright, who was hired last month to replace Art Craig as the Wolves’ football coach. “When the playoffs roll around, we’ll already be used to going on the road.”
Nine of the 10 were already scheduled before Wright took over. He had to find one more and it ended coming down to either Camden in Week 0 or Chesnee in Week 5.
Wright worked out a neutral-site deal with the Eagles. Wright believes the two squads can possibly meet up at Benedict College, South Carolina State, Newberry College or a high school in the Midlands.
The Wright era kicks off in Week 1 on Aug. 28 in St. Stephen against St. John’s.
The Wolves start their road streak at Cross on Sept. 4, followed by Lamar on Sept. 11, Bishop England on Sept. 18 and Chesnee on Sept. 25.
The fifth straight away from home against Ridgeland-Hardeeville on Oct. 2 is the Region 6-AA opener.
The Wolves return to St. Stephen to tangle with Burke and Lake Marion on Oct. 9 and 16 before traveling to Philip Simmons on Oct. 23.
Timberland caps the regular season at home against Woodland.
Last season, the Wolves finished 8-3 and won their 14th region title in 15 seasons. They advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the fourth straight season.