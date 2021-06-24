Unexpected blast propels Goose Creek Ozone All-Stars into Dixie Youth state tournament

One plan could have been to give fleet-footed lefty Phillip Euper the sign to bunt one down the third-base line and run like the wind.
Maybe with the pressure of the moment, the throw gets past the first baseman into right field and Euper motors around to second base.
Then the more heavy-hitting Walt Hudson could come up and deposit one into a gap or over the fence to win it.
That’s what Goose Creek Dixie Youth Ozone All-Stars coach Keith Johnson had running through his head with one out in the bottom of the seventh of a tied game.
But Euper, normally a singles hitter, caught one solid and launched it over the right field fence for a solo home run to send Goose Creek to the state tournament with a 4-3 victory over Mount Pleasant in the Ozone championship game June 23 at Felkel Field.
“It landed on the road behind right field,” Johnson said. “He’s a good hitter and a lot of times we like to bunt with him even though he’s our No. 3 hitter. Power is not his strength. He might hit an occasional double. I was thinking to myself maybe Walt would hit one out to win it. Phillip hitting one out was the last thing on my mind.”
Euper’s solo blast on the 0-2 pitch made him 2 for 3 in the game. He also pitched the first five innings of the championship, striking out six batters. He left with a 3-1 lead before Mount Pleasant tied it in the sixth inning with a pair of unearned runs.
Goose Creek scored in the first inning when catcher Blake Johnson led off with a single, stole second and scored on a wild pitch.
Third baseman Jameson Lee delivered a two-out single to plate a run in the fourth and scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.
Goose Creek’s first game in the 12-team state tournament for players 12-under is July 10 in Moncks Corner.
“I think we’re capable of competing with anybody mainly because of our pitching and defense,” Johnson said. “I think if we hit the ball well we’ll just about be in every game. I don’t think we’re going to overpower anybody or breeze through everybody but we’ll be in all of our games.”
In Goose Creek’s other district game, pitcher Zac Jimenez hit a solo home run and a grand slam to lead the way in a 20-0 victory over St. Andrews on June 21.
Jimenez also fanned eight batters in three innings from the bump to garner his second pitching victory. He earned the win over Mount Pleasant with two innings of relief, striking out three batters.
Goose Creek's Brayden Ables collected three hits and knocked in two runs while left fielder Malachi Alford was 2 for 2 with two RBIs.
Tyler Majewski hurled two innings of relief and struck out a pair.
Other team members are outfielders Micah Adams, Noah Jones, Clark Stradcutter, Cruz Chapman and Stryker Gehlken.
Johnson’s assistant coaches are Phillip Euper and Alex Hudson.