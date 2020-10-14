TIDBITS: CSUs Fleming honored

A Charleston Southern senior basketball player has been named the Big South’s preseason player of the year in the 2020-21 Blue Ribbon preseason guide.
Phlandrous Fleming, a guard/forward, is coming off a stellar junior season that saw him earn all-conference first team and defensive player of the year honors.
The Athens, Ga., native had career-highs in nearly every statistical category a season ago, posting a team-high 12 double-doubles as well as the first triple-double in Big South Conference tournament history.
Blue Ribbon also gave the Bucs an 'A' grade with the No. 2 backcourt in the league's preseason ranks as well as a top-5 prediction.
Fleming paced the Bucs with 17.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest last season, playing an average of 35.4 minutes each night. He also became the 24th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.
Fleming is the first Buccaneers player to earn Blue Ribbon preseason player of the year honors in the publication’s 40-year basketball coverage.
The Bucs finished 14-18 last season.
Bucs crank up fall baseball practice
The Charleston Southern baseball team opened fall practice at Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark. The Bucs took to the field Oct. 7 for the team's first full practice under first-year head coach Marc MacMillan.
The Buccaneers' fall roster consists of 26 returners and 18 newcomers.
“The players had a terrific four weeks of team skills and weights,” MacMillan said. “We will take this opportunity to continue to implement, develop, train and make the most of our time on the field together."
All practices and intrasquads will be closed to the public due to COVID-19 regulations. The Bucs' fall training will run through the second week in November when it wraps up with the fall classic.
CSU was 7-12 last season before it was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Stingrays sign defenseman Orr
The South Carolina Stingrays have agreed to terms with defenseman Brett Orr for the 2020-21 season.
Orr, 24, joins South Carolina after serving as a co-captain of the Bentley University Falcons last season where he scored 14 points in 35 games on four goals and 10 assists. The defender will begin his first professional season with the Rays after a four-year collegiate career that included 139 appearances and 54 total points.
“He’s been a captain in junior and in college and we’re really looking forward to having his leadership and character on our team,” Stingrays coach Ryan Blair said. “He is well-rounded defensively and we look forward to helping him develop and transition to the pro game.”
Orr (5-10, 180) racked up eight goals, 46 assists and a +17 rating over the past four campaigns while helping lead the Falcons on defense.
Prior to enrolling at Bentley, Orr played three seasons of junior hockey with the Portage Terriers in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) from 2013-16. He was named the MJHL’s Top Defenseman in 2015-16 and helped Portage win back-to-back MJHL Championships in 2015 & 2016.
C of C announces plan for return to basketball
College of Charleston athletics has announced its return to competition plan for the upcoming 2020-21 men's and women's basketball seasons.
CofC has received approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce to welcome spectators to TD Arena. As part of this return to competition plan, TD Arena (which seats 5,100) will be reduced to 30 percent capacity.
With approval from the presidents and athletic directors, the Colonial Athletic Association has finalized a complete conference schedule for men's and women's basketball. The schedules will once again include 18 games, but the format has been adjusted to limit travel and help ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff.
In lieu of a traditional, home-and-home round-robin schedule, teams will play against the same opponent at the same site on consecutive days, primarily Saturdays and Sundays. The only exception will come when teams face their designated travel partner. On those weekends, each team will play once at home and once on the road, with flexibility given to create a day off in-between contests.
The Cougars men’s team opens up at North Carolina on Nov. 25. The C of C women begin on Nov. 29 at home against Wofford.
Complete schedules are at www.cofcsports.com.
Kinlaw update
Former Goose Creek High School defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw has six solo tackles and six assists in his first five games with the San Francisco 49ers.
He’s a starter at defensive tackle after being taken in the first round of the NFL draft out of the University of South Carolina.
Shell update
Former Goose Creek High School offensive lineman Brandon Shell has started at offensive tackle in all five games for the Seattle Seahawks this season.
The Seahawks are unbeaten.
Kinlaw played four years for the New York Jets out of the University of South Carolina before signing as a free agent with Seattle in March.