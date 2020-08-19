Stingrays sign first-year pro

The South Carolina Stingrays have agreed to terms with first-year professional Frédéric Létourneau, a forward, for the upcoming season.
The 24-year-old Létourneau (5-11, 184) finished a college career at Bowling Green State University. He had 23 goals and 32 assists in 140 games over the past four seasons.
“Freddy is a really solid 200-foot player,” Stingrays coach Ryan Blair said. “He is a reliable forward that plays well on both sides of the puck and has a steady high end compete level.”
The Montreal, Quebec native accounted for 21 points on six goals and 15 assists last season while appearing in 35 of Bowling Green’s 38 games. He was an alternate captain and part of a Falcons squad that earned a berth in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.