Stingrays name 10th head coach

The South Carolina Stingrays made Ryan Blair the 10th head coach in franchise history on July 15.
The 34-year-old was an assistant to Steve Bergin last season and manager of hockey operations as they posted a stellar record before the season was ended by the league due to the COVID-19 pandemic. South Carolina's 44-14-4 mark was the ECHL’s best regular season record.
The Stingrays surrendered a league-low 2.37 goals per game and appeared capable of making another deep run in the postseason. The organization has three Kelly Cup championships (1997, 2001, 2009) and played in two more finals series (2015, 2017).
“I was very impressed with his work ethic and professionalism,” Stingrays President Rob Concannon said. “He did a great job running our defense and developing our players. As a former player himself, he understands what it takes to be a pro on and off the ice. All of the players I spoke to endorsed Ryan as our new head coach and he’s going to do a great job.”
Blair is excited and grateful to be the new Stingrays leader. Bergin left after one season to take a college hockey job.
“Bergy did an unbelievable job at teaching me the way and showing me what it means to be a Stingray,” he said. “I am excited to get started and can’t wait for the upcoming season.”
The former blueliner had a three-year professional playing career in the ECHL from 2011-14, totaling 117 games with the Cincinnati Cyclones, Toledo Walleye, Reading Royals, Orlando Solar Bears and Wheeling Nailers.
Following his playing career, Blair spent time as both an assistant and head coach with the Boston Jr. Rangers in the Eastern Hockey League for three years from 2015-18. After the 2017-18 season, Blair was honored as the EHL Premier Coach of the Year.
In 2018-19, Blair was the director of hockey operations for the UMass-Lowell men’s hockey team. He played for UMass-Lowell from 2007-11 and appeared in 141 games for the Riverhawks.