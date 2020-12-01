Stingrays announce training camp roster

The South Carolina Stingrays have announced the club’s initial roster for training camp, which began Dec. 1 at the Carolina Ice Palace.
The roster features 21 total players, including 13 forwards, seven defenders, and one goaltender. In addition, 11 skaters on the roster are returning from the 2019-20 Stingrays team that finished with a 44-14-4 record which tied for the highest winning percentage in the ECHL (0.742).
Per the ECHL’s COVID-19 safety protocols, all practice sessions during training camp will be closed to the public.
The initial training camp roster is subject to change. Additional players on National Hockey League (NHL) or American Hockey League (AHL) contracts for the 2020-21 season can be added to the roster at a later date.
The Stingrays open the season on Dec. 11 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.
Season ticket plans are on sale now. For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.
Training camp roster below:
Forwards (13): Cameron Askew, Andrew Cherniwchan, Mark Cooper, Darien Craighead, Dan DeSalvo, Justin Florek, Tim Harrison, Frédéric Létourneau, Jade Miller, Max Novak, Nick Saracino, Dylan Steman, Cole Ully
Defensemen (7): Max Gottlieb, Tariq Hammond, Jordan Klimek, Jesse Lees, Zach Malatesta, Connor Moore, Brett Orr
Goalies (1): Alex Dubeau