Stags respond to first loss

Cruising along with a sparkling 12-0 mark and coming off their seventh shutout of the season, Berkeley’s softball team was riding high on the first day of the Palmetto Invitational Tournament.
Colleton County provided a wake-up call, though, knocking the Stags from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 4-2 loss in the final game of pool play on Friday.
“We’re not invincible,” BHS coach Kelley Dillon said. “Every team is going to have good games and bad games but our (loss) was disappointing to me because we didn’t play the game the way it was supposed to be played. It wasn’t a team effort. It’s always about being a great teammate more than it is just being a great ball player.”
Dillon believed her squad showed up to Wescott Park more focused the next day. Right on cue, the Stags bounced back on Saturday, beating Summerville (7-6) and Stratford (16-9) to defend their 2019 PIT championship. The tournament was cancelled last spring due to COVID-19.
“People are going to play harder because we are Berkeley,” Dillon said. “Everybody is going to bring their A game. We have to bring nothing short of our A game. No team is good enough to just show up and win. The girls responded better than I could have asked for.”
In the championship, the Stags erupted for seven runs in the top of the second inning and built a 10-run lead en route to the win over Stratford in a slugfest
Berkeley outhit the Knights, 18-16, and the squads combined for nine errors in lighting up the scoreboard.
Abby Prince and Skylar Page each collected four hits and combined to drive in nine runs for Berkeley. Prince also went the distance inside the circle, only giving up two earned runs while striking out six batters.
Caroline Ballentine, Gracie DeCuir and Jersey Silver chipped in two hits each. Silver scored four runs and DeCuir drove in three runs.
Stratford’s Tayler Jenkins and Aubreanna Varner led the Knights with three hits apiece while Gabby Cruz, Raegan Shriver and Donna Still chipped in two hits each. Varner also drove in two runs.
Berkeley and Stratford advanced to the final with one-run victories over Summerville and Colleton County, respectively.
Berkeley trailed 3-0 and 6-4 before rallying past Summerville. Stratford scored two in the seventh to edge Colleton County, 6-5.
The Stags improved to 14-1 on the season and take on Ashley Ridge in non-region play April 12, 14 and 16.
“Our objective is to see what we can perfect one game at a time,” Dillon said.
Stratford continues the region slate against Wando on April 12, 14 and 16 before encountering Berkeley for three games the following week.