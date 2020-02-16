Stags out to defend region crown

The Berkeley Stags have five region championships on the diamond since 2013, including one last spring, and are coming off a 20-win season.
They bring back cornerstone Jeffrey Zeigler, the reigning region player of the year, and two all-region selections in sophomore pitcher Rhett Legette and junior third baseman Jesse Free.
Still, the Stags can play the disrespect card as the 2020 season dawns.
“We were not in the preseason top 10,” BHS coach Landy Cox said. “We wanted to be invited to the IP Classic. We weren’t invited to the Shipyard tournament either. We’re just going to go out and play Berkeley Baseball and see what happens.”
Cox enters his 16th season with the Stags and has 267 career wins. In 2019, the Stags were the turnaround story of the Lowcountry, improving from 8-16 in 2018 to a region champion.
“We’re going to pitch and play defense like we’ve always done,” Cox said.
The Stags will be able to build around Zeigler, a Citadel signee. From the bump, the right-hander posted a sparkling 8-0 record with a 0.85 earned-run average in 2019. At the dish, he belted out a .338 average with 21 RBIs and 17 runs scored.
“He’s really picked it up,” Cox said. “He’s taken things to another level. I expect him to throw harder. He has better stuff. He’s a lot stronger than he was.”
Legette gives the Stags a hammer at the end of games, too.
“Last year, when we got it to the sixth inning it was over,” Cox said.
More solid arms going to the bump this spring will be senior Jordan Kullnat, junior Chevy Wrenn, junior Jack Hedges and freshman Miller McGuire.
Junior Mark Russell steps in to replace all-region and all-star catcher Hayden Dawson behind the plate. Dawson was one of nine graduating seniors off last year’s team.
Wrenn and senior Jed Hutson, a Southern Wesleyan signee who missed most of last season with an injury, are slated to play first base.
Zeigler and Free are on the opposite corner while the Stags should also be strong up the middle with sophomore Hayden Newbold and senior Michael Singletary returning as starters. Singletary has signed with USC Salkehatchie.
Senior Eric Green is speedy in centerfield and has signed with USC Salkehatchie.
Freshman Jackson Proctor and senior Jake Dunn look like the left fielders while sophomore Austin Hewette and Kullnat are in right field along with Legette.
The Stags will get plenty resistance in the preseason and non-region, Cox said. Among the early-season foes will be Summerville (preseason No. 10 in 5A), Chapin (preseason No. 1 in 5A), A.C. Flora (preseason No. 1 in 4A), Bishop England (preseason No. 1 in 3A) and Fort Dorchester (preseason No. 10 in 5A).
“Our preseason schedule is ridiculous,” Cox said. “I’m hoping that will help us when region rolls around but I hope it doesn’t overwhelm us and we feel like we’re not any good.”
The Stags’ region foes are Cane Bay, Goose Creek, James Island, Stratford and preseason region favorite Wando.