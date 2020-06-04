Stags Baseball hosting camps

Future Berkeley High School baseball stars have two opportunities this month to knock off some rust.
Longtime Stags baseball coach Landy Cox, assistant coaches and BHS players are set to host camps, enabling baseball players ages 6-14 opportunities to develop their games and get some teaching in the areas of hitting, throwing, defense and baserunning.
It's the 16th summer the Stags have put on a camp.
“I will have guys working the camp that it seems like they were just 6-year-olds two years ago and now they’re working the camp for us as sophomores or juniors,” Cox said.
He anticipates both sessions being a big hit. The sports world has been shut down since mid-March due to COVID-19 concerns and players are itching to get back to work.
“They’re ready to get moving and ready to go do something especially with them losing the season like they did,” Cox said. “Moncks Corner does have a little modified season going but the kids are glad to get back to doing something. On a personal side, we need sports in general more than ever right now.”
The first session is June 15, 16, 18 and 19 and second session June 22-25.
Each is limited to the first 50 campers and camp runs daily from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $70.
The first two hours each day will be dedicated to fundamentals and the final hour will be scrimmage time.
Last summer, nearly 100 campers signed up and many were repeat participants who had already been educated on The Berkeley Way, the Stags’ blueprint for winning baseball.
But Cox emphasized it when he got the whole group together each day.
“The first things we talked about were the little things, how important those are: like cleaning the dugout and hustling on and off the field,” Cox said. “We talked about finding a way. You’ve always got to try to find way, whether it’s baseball or real life. We talked about respect, respecting your parents and those people that get you to practice and games. We talked about respecting the game. You may be even with somebody in talent but because you hustle and do things the right way, that can be the difference in making the all-star team and not making the all-star team.”
This past spring was Cox’s 16th with the Stags and they went 6-0 before schools were shut down. He has 273 career wins and five region crowns since 2013. The Stags have four postseason district titles since 2012.
For more information about the baseball camps, contact Coach Cox at coxt@bcsdschools.net.