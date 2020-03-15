Spartans win in Savannah

The Carolina Spartans semi-pro football team won for the second straight game on Saturday.
Spartans quarterback Pedro Manigault ran for two touchdowns and the defense got into the scoring act again in a 20-8 win against the Savannah Titans at Savannah's Memorial Stadium.
The Spartans were coming off a 24-0 win over the Camden Gators at home after falling 6-0 in their opener in Columbia.
“The first game was an eye-opener for everyone from top to bottom,” Spartans general manager Terry Jackson said. “Overconfidence was the biggest factor. It was a huge wake-up call. No one is going to lie down for us. Looking back, I’m glad it happened in our first game. Everyone is focused now. However, we are still learning about ourselves. We are having to learn each other during the season when games count. Once playoffs arrive, we will just be peaking and ready for a run to Chattanooga.”
The Spartans tangle with the Hilton Head Sharks on Saturday at the Hardeeville recreational complex. It’s a Predator Division game.
Against Savannah, the defense set the tone a week after posting a shutout and recording a safety against Camden.
Linebacker Joshua Alston snagged an interception and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown in the first half and the Spartans built a 20-0 lead on Manigault’s touchdown runs of 9 and 3 yards. He also connected with fullback Dominique Dingle on a 2-point conversion pass.
Spartans receiver Marlon Pryor led all receivers with three grabs for 52 yards and Manigault, who has accounted for four touchdowns in two weeks, connected on 7 of 13 passes.
The Titans avoided the shutout with a late touchdown.
The Spartans play in the Independent American Football League, composed of nearly 40 teams from South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.
They play home games at Faith Christian in Summerville.