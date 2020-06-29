Spartans shut it down for 2020

The Carolina Spartans semi-pro football team won’t close out the 2020 season on the field after the lengthy layoff forced by COVID-19 concerns.
The Spartans wrap it up at 2-1, outscoring opponents 44-8 in a pair of victories after dropping the opener. The season was stopped in mid-March.
“There were several factors that went into our decision to cease operations for the 2020 spring season,” Spartans general manager Terry Jackson said. “We are already past the point where the season would have been over. Even without a pandemic, a number of players were only committed to us through June due to other commitments, with some of them being youth football coaches. Then you add the issues that COVID-19 has created and the possibility of the virus spreading among players, coaches and fans we felt it was an easy decision to make.”
The Independent American Football League, with nearly 40 teams from South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee, is still determined to crown a champion, though. Around half the teams are still playing and the playoffs are set to crank up July 11, according to Jackson.
“We respect the heck out of that,” Jackson said.
The championship game was originally slated for June 27 in Chattanooga.
The Spartans last played on March 14 in Savannah, beating the Savannah Titans 20-8. Quarterback Pedro Manigault rushed for a pair of touchdowns and linebacker Josh Alston returned an interception 27 yards for a score. Marlon Pryor led all Spartans receivers with three grabs for 52 yards
A week earlier, the Spartans blanked the Camden Gators 24-0 at home (Faith Christian) behind Manigault and running back Thomas Smalls, who rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown. The defense recorded a safety, too.
Manigault had a hand in four touchdowns for the season.
“It’s frustrating because we were improving every single week and were poised for a deep playoff run,” Jackson said, “but playing into August or later would have shortened our offseason and preseason significantly. With so many unknowns still out there as far as the current season, we preferred that only one season be affected instead of two.”
Jackson expects many players on the roster to return for the 2021 season, which begins in March, but has playing and coaching opportunities available. Tryouts will be later this year.
For more information, contact Jackson via e-mail at spartansfootball@yahoo.com.