Spartans preparing for 2021 season

The Carolina Spartans are putting pieces together for a new season in the spring.
The Spartans, a minor league team in the Independent American Football League, have open tryouts in shorts and cleats at 2 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Westview Elementary in Goose Creek. Potential players must be over 18 years old.
“We expect 35 to 40 players from last season to return,” Spartans general manager Terry Jackson said. “Two players have retired and joined the staff. We had a number of players from out of town. We’re really trying to limit the number of players who live over 50 miles away in order to maximize our time together as a team in practices and film study. There was some movement in the offseason but the league will still have around 30 teams. “
The Spartans play home games at Faith Christian in Summerville. They were 2-1 and leading a division before COVID-19 concerns interrupted the season. Like many IAFL teams, the Spartans shut down operations.
Some teams continued playing after a break, though, and the Sumter Sharks cruised past the Alabama Sabres, 47-12, in the league championship game in Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium.
The Spartans have two offseason games set up, at the Hilton Head Sharks on Dec. 5 in Hardeeville and at the Savannah Raiders on Jan. 16.
Jackson said division assignments and schedules will be released in October. The first full week of the regular season is set for March 6.
“At the time COVID-19 hit, we were on a two-game winning streak, scoring 44 points in those games,” Jackson said. “The offense was improving every week. The defense was already playing well, allowing only 14 points in three games. We truly believe we were becoming championship contenders with every game we played.”
The Spartans handled the Titans, 20-8, on March 14, getting a pair of touchdown runs from quarterback Pedro Manigault and an interception return for a touchdown by linebacker Joshua Alston.
A week earlier, they blanked the Camden Gators 24-0 at home behind Manigault and running back Thomas Smalls, who rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown. The defense recorded a safety, too.
For more information, please email Jackson at spartansfootball@yahoo.com.