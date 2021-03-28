Spartans bounce back

Coming off a 25-point loss to the defending champion a week earlier, the Carolina Spartans semi-pro football team got back on track in its home opener.
Quarterback Jacob Park had a hand in three touchdowns and defensive back Avery Aiken snagged three interceptions in the Spartans’ 26-13 victory over the visiting Savannah Falcons on Saturday at Garrett Academy.
The Independent American Football League shuts down for Easter weekend and the Spartans are also scheduled off April 10. Spartans general manager Terry Jackson said the club is trying to find a non-league team to visit that day, though.
The Spartans are home again in IAFL play on April 17 against the North Carolina Venom (1-2) from Charlotte. They travel to the Wrens Colts (Ga.) on April 24.
Park ran for two scores against the Falcons and his touchdown pass was distributed to tight end Joseph Duckett. Running back Daykota Holmes added another touchdown for the Spartans.
The Spartans led 6-0 at halftime and doubled their advantage in the second half.
Defensive back Tre Young picked off a pass with 37 seconds left to seal it for the Spartans, who were coming off a 37-12 loss to the Sumter Sharks.
In the Sumter loss, the Spartans led 12-7 in the first half on a pair of Park touchdown passes to Pedro Manigault and Rashad Palmer but the Sharks reeled off 30 unanswered points to pull away.
Park, a Stratford product who later played at Georgia and Iowa State, has accounted for six passing touchdowns and three rushing scores in three games. Manigault and Duckett have a pair of scoring grabs each and Holmes has reached paydirt twice in the ground game.