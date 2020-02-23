ROUNDUP: Wilson to coach Gamecocks linebackers

Cross High School product Rod Wilson, recently a winner of a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs as a special teams assistant, is returning to his college alma mater as his coaching journey continues.
Wilson was hired by University of South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp to lead the Gamecocks’ linebackers.
Wilson spent the past three seasons with the Chiefs and assisted special teams coordinator Dave Toub.
“I’m excited to have Super Bowl Champion and former Gamecock Rod Wilson join our staff,” Muschamp said. “Rod was extremely impressive in the interview process. His experience in the NFL and on a Super Bowl champion team will be a great benefit to our players and staff. It’s great to have another former Gamecock on our staff.”
Prior to his stint in Kansas City, Wilson spent four seasons (2013-16) at Charleston Southern coaching the safeties, inside linebackers and assisting with special teams.
Prior to his collegiate coaching career, Wilson enjoyed a six-year playing career in the National Football League. Originally selected in the seventh round of the 2005 NFL Draft (220th overall) by the Chicago Bears, Wilson appeared in 51 games for the Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wilson's career highlights include a trip to Super Bowl XLI with the Bears.
Wilson graduated from the University of South Carolina, where he played five different positions for the Gamecocks (quarterback, wide receiver, spur, safety and linebacker). He put together an outstanding senior year in 2004, serving as a team captain, leading the team in tackles and earning a spot on the SEC Academic Honor Roll.
The former four-sport athlete for the Trojans was a finalist for Mr. Football in 1999 and also a state champion in track and field.
Stingrays win seventh straight
The first professional goal for defenseman Jesse Lees vaulted the South Carolina Stingrays to a 6-5 win over the Worcester Railers on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Combined with a loss for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to Atlanta earlier in the day, the Stingrays (41-10-3-1) officially secured themselves a berth in the 2020 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
Forward Steve Whitney registered a hat trick in the game for South Carolina, while both Max Novak and Kristofers Bindulis posted three assists apiece and Cam Askew netted a goal and an assist.
The Stingrays battle the Atlanta Gladiators on Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. for Education Day at the North Charleston Coliseum.
It’s the last opportunity to catch the Stingrays at home until March 15. They play their next seven games on the road.
Brabham cruising for Coastal
Former Berkeley High School softball standout Raelee Brabham has been dominant inside the circle so far this season for Coastal Carolina.
On Sunday, the freshman hurler blanked UMBC 4-0 to improve to a conference-leading 5-0 record. She has not allowed a run in 19.2 innings, going back to a win Feb. 15 against Northern Illinois.
She allowed four hits and fanned three UMBC batters.
As Brabham’s scoreless streak continued to rise, her earned run average dropped to 0.34.
She’s also beaten East Carolina, Delaware State and Seton Hall this season, striking out 33 batters in 30.1 innings.