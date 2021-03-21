ROUNDUP: Stags sweep

Berkeley’s baseball team scored three runs in the fifth inning and two in the sixth inning to complete a three-game sweep of Fort Dorchester, 6-3, on March 19 in Moncks Corner.
The Patriots led 2-1 before the Stags rallied.
Gabe White and Mason Salisbury collected two hits and one RBI each while Mark Russell and Chevy Wrenn drove in a pair of runs for the Stags.
Berkeley’s Dylan Lambert tossed three innings of relief to pick up the win, striking out five batters while allowing two hits and one earned run. Closer Rhett Legette recorded the final four outs to garner a save.
Jackson Harville was 2 for 3 for the Patriots.
The Stags begin the Region 7-AAAAA slate with three contests against Goose Creek (March 22, 24, 26). Berkeley hosts the first and third games of the series.
Berkeley 18,
Fort Dorchester 4
The Berkeley High School softball team finished off a dominant sweep of Fort Dorchester with an 18-4 victory on March 19.
The Stags scored 42 runs in the three-game series and pounded out 23 hits in the finale in North Charleston.
Jakayla McKelvey and Gracie Prince collected four hits apiece and combined for six RBIs and six runs for the Stags. Jersey Silver, Gracie DeCuir and Abby Prince – the top of the Berkeley order - contributed three hits each while knocking in seven runs and crossing the dish seven times.
Caroline Ballentine and Skylar Page added two hits each for the Stags (3-0).
Cobras, Knights first in Island Invitational
Cane Bay’s boys and Stratford’s girls claimed team titles in the Island Invitational hosted by Waccamaw High School on March 20.
Fifteen squads scored in both meets.
Cane Bay’s boys amassed 133 points, winning by 31 points over runner-up Carolina Forest. The Philip Simmons boys placed fourth and Stratford seventh.
Individual event winners from the Berkeley County School District were Cane Bay’s Jayvion Johnson (200 meters), Philip Simmons’s Noah Ward (800, 1600), Philip Simmons’s Henry Wood (3200), Cane Bay’s Jaylen Boudreaux (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles), Philip Simmons’s JacQue Greene (high jump), Stratford’s James Cureton (discus) and Cane Bay’s Aaron Pierce (javelin).
The Cobras won two relays (4x100, 4x400).
Stratford’s girls rolled up 129.5 points, edging runner-up Philip Simmons by 11.5 points. Cane Bay’s girls finished fourth.
Individual event winners from the Berkeley County School District were Philip Simmons’s Najhyrai Watson (100 meters), Cane Bay’s Jazmyn Lapacinski (400), Cane Bay’s Alisa Haase (400 hurdles), Cane Bay’s Alaina Nettles (long jump, triple jump) and Stratford’s Dannielle Brown (shot put, discus).
Philip Simmons captured two relays (4x100, 4x400).
Cane Bay swept
Summerville High School defeated Cane Bay in softball (21-17) and baseball (12-2) on Friday.
Jenna Krol and Ciera Fenton combined for nine RBIs for Cane Bay’s softball team while Aaliyah McLeod scored five times. Selin Carpenter and Sophie Whitley added a pair of RBIs each for the Cobras.
Cane Bay led 17-8 before Summerville scored 12 unanswered runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings.
In baseball, Hunter Coleman and Jace Stancil had two hits each for the Cobras (1-2) and Jimmy Velez drove in a pair.
Patrick Henry 6,
St. John's Christian 4
Visiting Patrick Henry Academy scored two runs in the top of the seventh to end St. John's Christian's five-game win streak on March 19.
Jaden Bradley led the Cavaliers (5-2) with three hits and drove in a run. Cavs starting pitcher Ryan Pierce struck out five batters in four innings while allowing one earned run and five hits.
The Cavaliers led 4-3 after five innings. They travel to Dorchester Academy on March 23 and March 25 before returning home against Clarendon Hall on March 25.
Josh Legnard leads the Cavs at the plate this season with a .562 batting average while Bradley is batting .450.
In softball, St. John's Christian won 7-1 against Patrick Henry on March 19.