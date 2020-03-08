ROUNDUP: Sandlapper Classic kicks off track season

The Sandlapper Classic kicks off the track and field season each spring and this year’s athletes reached the starting gate on Saturday at West Ashley High School.
Wando swept the boys and girls titles by comfortable margins. Summerville and May River were second and third on the boys side while Stratford and Summerville placed second and third in the girls meet.
Cane Bay was fourth in both boys and girls.
Event winners from the Berkeley County School District were Cane Bay’s Jayvion Johnson. The Cobras sprinter won the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 11.37 and 23.17.
On the girls side, Stratford’s 4x1600 relay placed first with a time of 23:43.01 and Cane Bay’s 4x400 relay was first with a time of 4:19.26. Stratford’s group was Alyssa Davis, Cloe Runion, Kaelan Pierce and Sydney Palmer. Cane Bay’s group was Jazmyn Lapacinski, Kaitlyn Rivers, Mariah Colbert and Shiann Addison.
Complete results on www.scrunners.com.
Sandlapper Classic
Team Scores
Boys
Wando 121, Summerville 84, May River 83, Cane Bay 79, James Island 64, Stratford 60, West Ashley 54.5, Bishop England 50.5, Porter Gaud 47.5, Berkeley 36, Oak Ridge 28, Goose Creek 15, Academic Magnet 11, Stall 4.5, Military Magnet 2.
Girls
Wando 155, Stratford 65, Summerville 64.5, Cane Bay 63, James Island 54, May River 53.5, West Ashley 49.5, Bishop England 44, Berkeley 40, Oak Ridge 39, Porter Gaud 35, Goose Creek 23, Ashley Hall 18.5, Charleston Collegiate 14, St. John’s 8, Academic Magnet 8, Pinewood Prep 4, Stall 2.
BCSD Winners
Boys 100 m – Jayvion Johnson, 11.37, Cane Bay
Boys 200 m – Jayvion Johnson, 23.17, Cane Bay
Girls 4x1600m – Stratford (Davis, Runion, Pierce, Palmer), 23:43.01
Girls 4x400m – Cane Bay (Cane Bay’s group was Lapacinski, Rivers, Colbert and Addison), 4:19.26
Semi-pro football
Carolina Spartans 24,
Camden Gators 0
Carolina Spartans running back Thomas Anderson rushed for 129 yards and scored on a 12-yard touchdown run on 14 carries and the defense highlighted a shutout with a safety as the Carolina Spartans blanked the visiting Camden Gators on Saturday night at Faith Christian School in Summerville.
The Spartans are 1-1 in their second season in the Independent American Football League. They were coming off a 6-0 loss to the Palmetto Hurricanes in Columbia on Feb. 29 but got back on track against the Gators.
Spartans quarterback Pedro Manigault threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to receiver Marlon Pryor and ran for another touchdown, a 15-yarder on a zone read play. He also scored on a 2-point conversion run.
Manigault’s touchdown pass to Pryor on the Spartans’ first drive was all the points the defense needed.
The Spartans travel to play the Savannah Titans on Saturday at Memorial Stadium and also hit the road for a game against the Hilton Head Sharks on March 21.
The IAFL is composed of nearly 40 teams from South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.
High school baseball
Berkeley 3,
West Ashley 0
Citadel signee Jeffrey Zeigler threw six shutout innings and struck out eight batters to lead Berkeley High School to a 3-0 victory over West Ashley in a high school baseball game on Friday.
Zeigler allowed just two hits and walked one. Jordan Kullnat tossed a scoreless seventh to preserve the shutout and earn a save.
Stags leadoff hitter Jackson Proctor knocked in a pair of runs on a RBI double in the second inning and sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.
Berkeley’s first run came in the first inning.
SJCA starts off 2-0
The SJCA baseball team picked up victories over First Baptist (5-4) and Lowcountry Leadership (7-2) on Feb. 27 and March 2.
In the win over First Baptist, the Cavaliers scored a pair of runs in the sixth inning and Connor Lockliear earned the save in the seventh for Legnard, who threw four innings of relief and struck out 10 batters.
Against Lowcountry Leadership, Matt Glover drove in two runs and Bubba Wells fanned 10 over four innings to earn the pitching win.
Hockey
South Carolina Stingrays 5,
Idaho Steelheads 4
Marly Quince’s first goal as a South Carolina Stingray was the difference late and Logan Thompson turned aside 45 shots to propel the South Carolina Stingrays to a 5-4 victory over the Idaho Steelheads on Saturday night in the finale of a three-game series at the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.
The Stingrays improved to 44-13-3-1.
Quince was one of four Stingrays to register a multi-point game, finishing with a goal and an assist. Forward Cam Askew and defender Tom Parisi each also had a goal and an assist, while Chris McCarthy picked up two helpers.
The Stingrays play at 7 p.m. against Orlando on March 11 and in Jacksonville on March 14, also at 7 p.m., before returning home on March 15 to tangle with Jacksonville at 3:05 p.m.