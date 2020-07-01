ROUNDUP: RiverDogs season cancelled

The 2020 minor league baseball season was canceled June 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a move that has been expected for weeks and ends speculation for the Charleston RiverDogs and the other four farm teams in South Carolina.
Charleston RiverDogs president Dave Echols said the news is saddening, but that the organization is still looking to maximize its use of Riley Park.
“Our ownership and staff are hard at work to ensure that we continue to make fun for our fans in Charleston,” Echols said. “This announcement provides us with an opportunity to showcase the ballpark and the Segra Club on a more comprehensive level than would be afforded during a typical baseball season.”
The news comes a week after Major League Baseball announced it would have a 60-game season that will start on or around July 24. Baseball activities for the majors and minors had been on hold since March 12, when most major sports said they were postponing their seasons.
In addition to the Charleston RiverDogs, a Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees, other Palmetto State teams affected are the Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox), Columbia Fireflies (New York Mets), Augusta GreenJackets (San Francisco Giants) and Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs).
Youth baseball camp on tap
The Ladson Youth Organization is set to host a baseball camp for players aged 6-14 from July 13-17 at Tom Conley Field.
The camp will run daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and cost is $125. It will be run by the Carolina Rebels 16U travel baseball team, coached by Billy Peatross. Guest speaker will be former Ladson all-star and current South Carolina Gamecock pitcher Dylan Harley.
There will be a games and skills competition on the last day of the camp. Lunch and drinks will be provided.
Contact Brian Coleman at (843) 801-1714 or Billy Peatross at (843) 323-6268 or visit the team’s Facebook page for more information.
CSU announces four non-conference games
Charleston Southern’s men's basketball team announced four road non-conference games in the 2020-21 season, including three as part of the Global Sports Invitational tournament.
The Bucs play at SMU (Nov. 16), Wofford (Nov. 20) and Georgia (Nov. 22) in the tournament. They also travel to Ole Miss in another non-conference contest on Nov. 18.