ROUNDUP: Lady Stags aim for playoff win

Crystal Peace quotes one of Berkeley High School’s other coaches when asked about the girls basketball team’s troubles in playoff openers.
“We've gotta find a way,” she said, referencing the mantra of Landy Cox’s successful baseball program.
The Lady Stags, who placed third in Region 7-AAAAA, begin the Class 5A playoffs at West Florence, the Region 6 runner-up, at 7 p.m. on Feb. 18. A second-round game would on Feb. 21 at top-seeded Lexington or in Moncks Corner against James Island, the Lower State’s at-large team.
Berkeley (13-9, 5-5) has not won a playoff game since the 2007-08 season but enters the playoffs with some momentum after handling Cane Bay, 48-35, on Friday.
“All I know is we needed to win just to get in,” Peace said. “I felt like we hit a little slump towards the latter part of region play. I spoke to one of my senior captains (Jordan Faison) and shared my take on a few things and simply told her to get her teammates on board. I’m not ready for the ride to be over.”
West Florence is 12-13 overall and finished league play with a 7-3 mark. The Lady Knights are 0-2 against Region 7 teams this season, falling to Goose Creek and James Island.
“Since we’re not ready for this thing to be over just yet, we’re hoping to make a little noise,” Peace said.
Freshmen Jyahni Smith (11 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 4.3 spg) and Peighton Jambor (10.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg) are the catalysts but the Lady Stags get key contributions from several others, including Faison (5.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2 spg), senior Realyte Douglas (5.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg) and junior Skylar Scott (4.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.5 apg).
Cane Bay boys 57,
Berkeley 34
The Berkeley boys basketball team finished the season with a 57-34 loss to Cane Bay on Friday.
The Stags (9-13, 2-8 region) were led by junior Framon Frasier with 15 points. The lone two seniors, Hakeem Meggett and Willie Chisolm, chipped in seven points and six points respectively.
Meggett finished with team-high averages of 16.3 points, five rebounds, 2.4 assists and three steals.
Frasier (12.5 ppg) and junior Mark Crawford (10.7 ppg) will be the top two scorers returning. Juniors Solomon Butler and Jalen Wallace tracked down 3.8 and 3.7 rebounds per game. Frasier and Crawford made more than two steals per game.
St. John’s Christian boys 68,
Holly Hill 51
Senior Evan Mizzell poured in a game-high 23 points and junior Nai’Ryan Bookert was right behind with 22 points as the St. John’s Christian boys basketball team ended the regular season with a 17-point win over Holly Hill.
Junior Josh Legnard chipped in 11 points.
The Cavaliers (14-10, 7-5 region) begin play in the state tournament on Feb. 21.
Bookert (21.4 ppg), junior Corey Moraux (12.1 ppg) and Mizzell (9.9 ppg) lead the team in scoring, followed by Legnard (6.8 ppg) and senior Fletcher Law (5.6 ppg).