ROUNDUP: Kinlaw signs with 49ers

Goose Creek High School product Javon Kinlaw, the 14th overall pick in the last NFL Draft, signed a four-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers on June 26.
The 22-year-old defensive lineman, who graduated GCHS in 2016, played at the University of South Carolina and appeared in 37 games in three seasons. He was in on 93 career tackles, including 18 tackles for loss, and made four fumble recoveries.
As a senior, he was named Associated Press First-Team All-America, registering 35 tackles and six sacks.
Kinlaw transferred to South Carolina in 2017 after playing his freshman season at Jones County Junior College in Mississippi.
Davis commits to Tigers
Rising Stratford High School senior baseball player Josh Davis committed to the Clemson Tigers on June 26.
Davis, a right-handed pitcher and infielder, was originally committed to Charleston Southern.
Davis was the staff ace and starting shortstop as a sophomore. He posted a 5-3 mark with a 1.18 earned-run average in 2019. Davis struck out 59 batters and walked 12 in 71.1 innings.
COVID-19 wiped out almost all of the 2020 season.
“Josh Davis is the epitome of a faithful, hardworking and successful young man,” Stratford coach Brandon Beckman said. “He is a great teammate and an outstanding baseball player. Clemson is getting a kid that will add tremendous value to their program and we are happy that he has been such an integral part of our program. We can’t wait to see what his senior year holds.”
Davis's older brother, J.D. Davis, will finish his playing career at Nicholls State after three years at The Citadel.
Stingrays playing update
The ECHL Board of Governors discussed preparations and intent to play the 2020-21 ECHL season in a conference call on June 25.
South Carolina Stingrays President Rob Concannon is confident and optimistic there will be a season. Typically, the ECHL kicks off in October.
“We are continuing to work closely with the ECHL and the other members on how we can safely return to action,” Concannon said.
The 2019-20 Stingrays were on a roll when the campaign was truncated late in the regular season. With a record of 44-14-3-1, a winning percentage of 0.742 and 92 points, the Stingrays were tied with the Florida Everblades at the top of the ECHL standings.
Stingrays season tickets are on sale. For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.
GCHS graduate lands CSU post
A Goose Creek High School graduate has been named the new equipment manager for the Charleston Southern University athletic department.
Marangelli, who finished at GCHS in 2014, landed the newly-created post and will oversee the maintenance and inventory of equipment for all the university’s NCAA intercollegiate sports programs.
Marangelli earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from CSU in 2018 and added a master’s degree in organizational leadership earlier this year.
In his new role, Marangelli will oversee the coordination of all CSU teams’ day-to-day sports activities and maintenance of sport facilities. He will also help each coaching staff determine the needs and purchase orders for athletic and sports equipment.
Marangelli gained key experience in January when he served as an equipment manager for the USA Football team in Arlington, Texas.
Ison all-decade team selection
Former Stratford High School standout Bobby Ison was recognized on the Big South Conference’s All-Decade team (2010-19) for baseball.
Ison was a strong hitter and outfielder for Charleston Southern from 2012-14 and eventually played in the Cleveland Indians organization after being drafted in the 21st round following his junior season. He became just the third CSU baseball player chosen all-conference three times and is the only Buccaneers player to be named the conference’s preseason player of the year (2014).
He led the Big South as a junior with a .396 batting average and tallied a conference-leading 84 hits as a sophomore. Ison was one of the toughest players to strike out nationally, leading the NCAA in the category in 2014 with just six strikeouts in 249 plate appearances.
Ison finished his collegiate career second all-time in CSU history with a .365 batting average and third all-time with 247 hits while sitting in the top-10 all-time in doubles, total bases and on-base percentage.