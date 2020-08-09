ROUNDUP: ECHL announces revised start date

The ECHL Board of Governors, in conjunction with the Professional Hockey Players’ Association, has approved a revised start date for the 2020-21 ECHL season. The anticipated start date is Dec. 4 for a full 72-game schedule.
“We are eager to return to hockey, but at this time we believe this decision is prudent for the safety of our Players, Employees and Fans,” ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said. “The ECHL and our Board of Governors are focused on the 2020-21 Season and remain optimistic for the safe reopening of our venues across the continent. We appreciate our partners and fans continued support and patience, as we work together with our venues, local health officials and the members of the PHPA’s Executive Committee towards the safe return of ECHL hockey.”
The ECHL 2020-21 Season was originally scheduled to start Oct. 16.
Adjustments to the 2020-21 ECHL Schedule will be announced at a later date.
The South Carolina Stingrays made former assistant Ryan Blair the 10th head coach in franchise history last month.
He was an assistant to Steve Bergin last season and manager of hockey operations as the Stingrays posted a stellar record before the season was ended by the league due to the COVID-19 pandemic. South Carolina’s 44-14-4 mark was the ECHL’s best regular season record.
The Stingrays surrendered a league-low 2.37 goals per game and appeared capable of making another deep run in the postseason. The organization has three Kelly Cup championships (1997, 2001, 2009) and played in two more finals series (2015, 2017).
Stingrays agree to terms with Lees
The Stingrays agreed to terms with defenseman Jesse Lees (6-0, 196) for next season.
Lees, who joined the Rays late last season, posted three goals and three assists in nine games in February and March. During his college career at Mount Royal, Lees played a total of 95 games and accounted for 78 points (34 G, 44 A).
The defender’s first professional goal came in overtime on Feb. 23 against the Worcester Railers. He later scored in back-to-back contests in Idaho against the Steelheads March 6-7.
Battery 2-2-2 after tie
The Charleston Battery battled to a 1-1 tie with the Charlotte Independence to complete a three-game road swing on Friday.
The Battery hosts Atlanta United 2 at 8 p.m. on Aug. 15 at Patriots Point and travels to tangle with North Carolina FC at 7 p.m. on Aug. 19 in Cary, N.C.
Charleston is three points in front of Atlanta for second place in Group H. The Tampa Bay Rowdies lead the group.
CSU hurler ranked
Charleston Southern sophomore pitcher RJ Petit was ranked No. 66 on D1Baseball.com's list of 2021 college prospects.
The Rock Hill native received Collegiate Baseball freshman all-American honors and posted the team's best earned-run average (2.45). Petit moved into the closer role last season and tallied five saves, the fourth-most in the Big South.