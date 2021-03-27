ROUNDUP: County athletes shine

Cane Bay High School’s track and field program hosted one of seven regional qualifiers statewide for the Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic on March 27.
The Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic Elite Invitational is set for April 24.
Schools from Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties competed in the regional meet. Five athletes from the Berkeley County School District won multiple events and the BCSD finished first in 16 events between the girls and boys meets.
BCSD winners in boys events were Cane Bay’s Jayvion Johnson (100, 200), Philip Simmons’ Noah Ward (800, 1600), Cane Bay’s Jaylen Boudreaux (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles) and Stratford’s James Cureton (shot put).
Cane Bay won the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 relays while Hanahan was the winner of the 4 x 800.
BCSD winners in girls events were Philip Simmons’ Najhyrai Watson (100, 200), Cane Bay’s Alaina Nettles (long jump, triple jump) and Stratford’s Dannielle Brown (shot put).
Philip Simmons won the 4 x 400 relay.
Monmouth 35,
CSU 17
The Charleston Southern football team dropped to 0-2 in the spring season with a 35-17 loss at Monmouth on March 27.
Buccaneers quarterback Jack Chambers was 31 of 48 for 341 yards and two scores but Monmouth intercepted three passes. His scoring passes went to Cayden Jordan for 16 yards right before the half and Kendrick Bell for eight yards in the fourth quarter. Jordan hauled in four passes for 108 yards.
The Hawks built a 21-3 lead in the first half and went up 35-10 late in the third quarter.
CSU is slated to host Robert Morris on April 10 at Noon.
Berkeley 8,
Goose Creek 6
Berkeley’s baseball team scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on March 26 to complete a sweep of Goose Creek in a Region 7-AAAAA series.
The Gators outhit the Stags 6-4 but couldn’t hang on to a 5-2 lead. Each team had a pair of errors but Goose Creek’s allowed Berkeley to score three unearned runs.
Third baseman Jesse Free was 2 for 3 for the Stags with a RBI, the lone player on either team with multiple hits. Mack Ritter earned the win in relief for Berkeley (9-1, 3-0 region), recording the final out of the top of the sixth. Rhett Legette allowed one hit but struck out the side in the seventh to garner a save.
Starter Dalton Bass threw five innings for the Gators, allowing two earned runs and three hits while striking out seven batters and walking four batters.
Clarendon Hall 10,
St. John’s Christian 0
Clarendon Hall took advantage of eight errors to blank St. John’s Christian in a baseball game on March 26.
Clarendon Hall pitchers struck out 10 batters and the Cavaliers managed just two hits.
Leading 2-0 after three innings, Clarendon Hall broke it open with four runs in the top of the fourth.
Wando 10,
Cane Bay 6
Visiting Wando used a six-run fourth inning to overcome a two-run deficit en route to a 10-6 victory over Cane Bay in a Region 7-AAAAA softball game on March 26.
The Cobras held a 4-2 lead after three innings.
Olivia Fleming led Cane Bay with three hits while Jenna Krol, Ciera Fenton, Gracie Pruitt, Selin Carpenter and Isabella Guerrero chipped in two hits apiece.
Pruitt drove in two runs.
The Warriors took two of three games in the series.
Wando 12,
Cane Bay 0
Wando blanked the visiting Cobras in four and a half innings on March 26 to sweep the Region 7-AAAAA baseball series.
Carson Phuntek was 2 for 3 for the Cobras.
Michael Nastro struck out eight batters and allowed four hits in earning the pitching victory for Wando while leadoff hitter Mac Ketchin drove in five runs.