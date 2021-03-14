ROUNDUP: Bucs fall on road

Charleston Southern’s football team rallied in the final 10-plus minutes to put a scare into No. 9 Kennesaw State in the season-opener on Saturday.
But the Owls recovered a late onside kick to secure a 24-19 victory in Kennesaw.
“Guys fought their tails off,” CSU coach Autry Denson said. “We played a really good team, obviously, in Kennesaw State. We came up just a little short, but it was fun. God, it was fun.
“I am not going to sit here and say that moral victories make us feel good. We came into this game expecting to win. So we did come up short. Hat’s off to Kennesaw State. They did a great job, and we have to get back to work.”
The Buccaneers (0-1, 0-1 Big South) trailed 24-7 before quarterback Jack Chambers scored on runs of 18 and 1 yards, with the latter pulling CSU within one score with 1:46 left.
Chambers was 14 of 23 for 160 yards and a touchdown through the air to go with 48 yards rushing. Cayden Jordan grabbed an 18-yard touchdown pass from Chambers that put the Bucs up 7-0 in the second quarter.
Defensively, seven different Buccaneers recorded at least 10 tackles on the day led by Cody Cline and Anton Williams' 14 tackles apiece.
CSU fell to 1-4 all-time in the series against Kennesaw State following Saturday's loss to the Owls.
Following Friday's announcement that the March 20 contest against Robert Morris has been postponed due to COVID cases within the Patriots' program, CSU's next scheduled game is set for March 27 in West Long Branch, N.J., against Monmouth University.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Stingrays to host Komets for three
The South Carolina Stingrays host the Fort Wayne Komets Friday (7:05 p.m.), Saturday (6:05 p.m.) and Sunday (3:05 p.m.) at the North Charleston Coliseum.
The Stingrays (12-12-6-2) are coming off a 4-0 loss at the Florida Everblades (23-8-0-2) on March 12. It was South Carolina’s first shutout loss of the season.
The Komets are 10-1-2-1 as of March 14.
Cavs win fourth straight
The St. John’s Christian baseball team won its fourth straight game on March 12, blasting First Baptist 9-1.
Starter Ryan Pierce fanned eight batters over six innings and scattered six hits for the Cavs (4-1, 1-0 region). The lone run First Baptist scored was unearned. Reliever Josh Legnard struck out the side in order in the seventh.
Brayden Lail and Legnard led the way offensively with two hits and two RBIs each. Jaden Bradley added two hits and scored twice.
Bradley, Clark Moraux, KC Kacarka and Jackson Blackburn also drove in runs. Blackburn also scored twice.
The Cavaliers were coming off a 1-0 win over Andrew Jackson on March 11 in their first league game. Kacarka threw five scoreless innings, giving up four hits while striking out three batters. Legnard struck out five batters in two innings of hitless relief to earn the save.
Moraux, Bradley and Legnard collected two hits apiece and Nick Jimenez drove in the lone run in the bottom of the fourth on a sacrifice bunt.
CSU takes two from Asheville
Charleston Southern swept a Big South doubleheader against visiting UNC Asheville, 15-5 and 9-1, on Saturday take a conference series.
Asheville won the first game on Friday, 15-3.
CSU (4-5, 4-2 Big South) travels to Presbyterian on March 16 then to Gardner-Webb for three games on March 20-21.
Stratford product Dylan Stewart, a freshman infielder, leads the Bucs at the plate with a .471 batting average and also has knocked in seven runs. Freshman infielder Tyrell Brewer has a .394 batting average with four RBIs and eight runs scored.
The CSU softball team was swept by USC Upstate over the weekend to fall to 1-6 overall and 0-3 in the conference. The Bucs host Radford for three games on March 19-20.
Hanahan product Ashley Meckley is batting .381 with five RBIs for CSU.
Gators product a MEAC champion
Former Goose Creek High School girls basketball standout Shayla Nelson will be part of the women’s NCAA Tournament with North Carolina A&T.
Nelson, a sophomore forward, averages 6.1 points and 4.2 rebounds in 20.7 minutes a game for the Aggies (14-2), who won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament.
The Aggies edged Howard, 59-57, on a buzzer beater in Norfolk on Saturday.
Citadel sweeps Davidson
Citadel’s baseball team blanked Davidson twice (2-0 and 19-0) on Friday and Saturday then swept the series 8-4 on Sunday at Joseph P. Riley Park.
The Bulldogs (7-7) open Southern Conference play March 19-20 at home against Wofford. The doubleheader is on Saturday.
They travel to South Carolina on March 23.
Stratford product Travis Lott, a freshman catcher, is batting .313 for the Bulldogs with 10 runs and nine RBIs.
Cougars take series
The College of Charleston Cougars baseball team took two of three from William and Mary over the weekend.
Hanahan product Trey Pooser notched the victory on Saturday in a 7-1 victory. Pooser allowed one earned run in five innings, walking three and striking out one. He allowed four hits.
The Cougars are 5-9 overall and 2-1 in the CAA. They host Jacksonville on March 16 then travel to Charlotte for a series March 19-21.
Stratford, Wave win Summerville meet
Stratford’s girls and Summerville’s boys won track and field meets on Saturday at Summerville High School.
Stratford’s girls compiled 153 points to edge runner-up Summerville by 15 points. Ashley Ridge and Fort Dorchester were third and fourth in the girls meet.
The Green Wave boys amassed 163 points to edge runner-up Cane Bay by 17 points. Fort Dorchester and Stratford were third and fourth.
In all, seven teams compete in both meets. Winners listed below:
Boys
100 – Jayvion Johnson, CB, 10.70
200- Jayvion Johnson, CB, 21.60
400 – Leroy Simmons, Sville, 52.40
800 – Ryland Kowalski, Strat, 2:11.14
1600 – Daren Hinds, Sville, 4:37.84
3200 – Daren Hinds, Sville, 10:32.58
110 H – Jaylen Boudreaux, CB, 15.25
400 H – Devon Smith, Sville, 1:00.79
4x100 – Cane Bay, 42.95
4x400 – Summerville, 3:36.51
4x800 – Summerville, 8:52
HJ – Canii Tucker, FD, 5-8
LJ – Keith Elmore, Sville, 20-06.50
TJ – Ma’Lek Horlback, AR, 43-03.50
PV – Hunter Calvert, Strat, 13-00
Discus – Zachary Counts, Sville, 136-07
Javelin – Sean Price, CB, 142-05
Shot – Zachary Counts, Sville, 50-05
Girls
100 – Kamryn White, Sville, 12.45
200 – Kamryn White, Sville, 25.97
400 – Amya Hargrove, AR, 59.43
800- Jazmyn Lapacinski, CB, 2:33.18
1600 – Tess Studley, FD, 5:28.87
3200 – Tess Studley, FD, 12:03.70
100 H – Kyonna Nixon, Strat, 18.10.
400 H – Brooklyn Buckley, Strat, 1:14.01
4x100 – Fort Dorchester, 51.88
4x400 – Cane Bay, 4:21.23
4x800 – Ashley Ridge, 10:40.25
HJ – Yasmine Cook, Strat, 4-8
LJ – Alaina Nettles, CB, 16-11.75
TJ – Alaina Nettles, CB, 35-11
PV – Mac England, FD, 9-6
Discus – Catrice Lawson, FD, 102-05
Javelin – Samantha Franklin, AR, 114-06
Shot – Dannielle Brown, Strat, 36-06