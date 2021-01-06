Rays announce upcoming promotional nights

The South Carolina Stingrays have announced promotions for select home games in January and February at North Charleston Colieum.
Playing a split-season format for 2020-21, the ECHL has announced the schedule through Feb. 10, with the remainder of the 72-game slate set to be revealed soon.
Additional promotions and giveaways may be announced throughout the season. Promotions, theme nights, giveaways, as well as game dates and times are subject to change.
Home Improvement Night – Saturday, Jan. 9 – 6:05 p.m.
Home Improvement Night presented by IBEW Local 776! The first 1,500 fans will receive a Stingrays Mini Tape Measure!
Wizard Night – Friday, Jan. 15 – 7:05 p.m.
Wizard Night! Rays players will be divided into four houses for a house cup contest where fans can win magical prizes! Come see a quidditch match during intermission and visit platform 9 3/4 on the concourse.
Youth Sports Night – Saturday, Jan. 16 – 6:05 p.m.
The Stingrays welcome all local athletic clubs for Youth Sports Night, which will include free parking for all fans!
Kids Takeover Day – Monday, Jan. 18 – 1:05 p.m.
Kids Takeover Day! We’re handing the keys over to our youngest fans for the day with family-fun activities during the game against Jacksonville.
Health and Wellness Night – Friday, Feb. 5 – 7:05 p.m.
Health and Wellness Night presented by Pivotal Fitness and Blink TBI! Fans in attendance will receive a Stingrays gym towel and can participate in fitness challenges throughout the night.
Military Appreciation Night – Wednesday, Feb. 10 – 7:05 p.m.
Military Appreciation Night, where the Stingrays will honor our country’s finest all game long with military-themed jerseys! The sweaters will be auctioned off after the game to benefit veterans in need.