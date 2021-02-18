Youthful Lady Wolves end season

A youthful Timberland High School girls basketball team ended the shortened 2020-21 season with a 2-5 record and came up short of the Class 2A playoffs.
There is plenty to be optimistic about moving forward, though. Top scorer Camryn Salters (15.3 ppg, 2.2 spg) moves on but the Lady Wolves can bring back several key players, including eighth-grade guard Zion Prioleau, sophomore forward Makayla Watkins, freshman guard Dasani Kinlaw and seventh-grade forward Chyna Greene.
Prioleau was the only other player to average double figures in scoring at 11 points per game and led with 3.3 steals per contest. Watkins was the third leading scorer (6.3 ppg) and paced the effort around the glass with 9.8 boards a game. Kinlaw contributed 4.8 points a game and led in assists with 3.3 dishes a game. Greene kicked in 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds.
In addition to Salters, forwards Aniyah Williams and Jennifer Rentzel were also seniors. Williams was a consistent contributor on the boards and grabbed 3.7 rebounds per game.