Young Cobras ready to get started

The Cane Bay Diamond Cobras will go to battle with at least a dozen new faces.
The Cobras graduated five seniors off the 2020 squad, three starters transferred and two others didn’t return to the team.
“We have three varsity players returning so we will be about as inexperienced as we have been since the inception of the school.” Cane Bay coach Shane Todd said.
While young, Todd believes the Cobras have a number of arms with the ability to keep them in games if they support their hurlers with glove work behind the mound.
The staff will be led by junior RHP Hunter Coleman, the lone pitcher returning with varsity experience. Three lefties — junior Jacob Laffey, sophomore Jackson Brindle and eighth grader Ethan Dodson – will log valuable innings in a starting role or in relief.
The RHPs in the bullpen consist of juniors Seth Robinson, Jimmy Velez, and Zachary Hayes and sophomore Cameron Avery. Freshmen righties Julian Minus and Jace Stancil may also see a little time on the bump as well.
“We are confident these guys will go out and compete for our team and give us a chance to win,” Todd said.
Defensively, Stancil will handle the pitching staff from behind the dish. He has shown early on he can handle the responsibility of being on the other end of the battery. Senior Jesse Patterson and Laffey will battle it out for time at first base. Senior transfer Carson Phuntek and Minus will compete for playing time at second base. Robinson looks to anchor the infield at shortstop. Avery and Coleman have been working over at the hot corner.
Dodson is making a charge to start in center, with sophomore Cameron Williams expected to man left field. Right field could be handled by a platoon of players depending on who is pitching with Hayes, Brindle, and Coleman. Velez will provide depth behind the plate along with Patterson but he could also see some action at third.
Freshman CJ Myers could provide outfield depth along with eighth grader Jered Petty. Eighth grader Devon Hogue could help out on either corner of the infield.
“If those young ones don’t break into the starting lineup they will get their innings on the junior varsity,” Todd said. “The biggest uncertainty going into the season is going to come at the plate. There may be times where the lineup may be overwhelmed and we must be able to manufacture runs and put pressure on the defense with our running game. The preseason is going to be our opportunity to find the right pieces and see where they fit into creating our lineup. It may be a fluid situation throughout the season. We will go with the hot hand.”
The Cobras begin the season with a tough three-game series against Summerville High School March 15-17. The Green Wave is No. 1 club in Class 5A.
The Cobras jump right into the region schedule with a three game series with No. 5 Wando.
“We will see early on where we stand and what we will need to do to improve to get to where we want to be going forward,” Todd said.”Our region will be tough with Wando and Berkeley having more talent than everyone else on paper and Stratford having some top-tier talent as well. Goose Creek is very much improved with a lot of returning experience. We are hoping to be able to compete in each game and give ourselves an opportunity to win games late using effective pitching and timely hitting.”