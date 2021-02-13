WRESTLING: Cobras, Hawks advance

Cane Bay High School's wrestling team finished strong Saturday to give Coach Tim Wash his 500th career victory in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
The visiting Cobras bounced Socastee, 48-22, to move on to the next round. They visit Summerville High School on Feb. 15 in the state quarterfinals.
The Green Wave edged Lexington High School 37-30 on Saturday.
The Cane Bay-Socastee match began at 106 pounds and the Cobras never trailed.
Cane Bay's winners were Lucas West (fall, 106), Jay Peace (fall, 113), Brandon Flory (inj, 126), Jalyn McKeen (fall, 145), Ben Newton (dec, 160), Alex Lawless (inj, 182), Will Coker (dec, 195), Sean Price (forf, 220) and Jayden Ferguson (forf, HW).
Coker's 9-6 decision put the Cobras over the top, 36-22, with two bouts remaining.
Wash started his coaching career in 1988 at James Island High School. He's also made stops at Lugoff-Elgin, Rock Hill and Berkeley high schools before taking over the Cobras program.
He won three Class AAA crowns while coaching at Lugoff-Elgin in 1997, 1998 and 1999 and his 1992, 1995 and 2000 squads were state runner-ups.
Wash later led Rock Hill to Class AAAA runner-up finishes in 2004 and 2005.
Hanahan 39,
Loris 34
Hanahan High School’s wrestling team advanced to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs with a hard-fought, 39-34 victory over visiting Loris High School on Saturday afternoon.
The final tally was probably closer than expected for many people in the HHS gym. Hanahan is a region champion and Loris was a region runner-up.
“I know that those guys came here to wrestle,” HHS coach Ray Adkins said of the Lions. “It was a big-time match. Those guys fought. We had a couple kids who let down the team today. Two weight classes were a complete failure. If we can’t count on them, it will be over on Monday.”
The Region 8-AAA champions host Camden High School on Feb. 15 in the state quarterfinals. The Bulldogs defeated Brookland-Cayce 48-33 on Saturday to move on.
Camden is the Region 6-AAA champion.
Loris, the Region 7-AAA runner-up, led 18-15 after six bouts and was within 27-22 of the Hawks after 10 of the 14 matches but Hanahan put away the upset-minded Lions with a win by forfeit at 120 pounds and fall at 126 pounds by Gavin Qualls.
Down 39-22 and mathematically out of it, Loris won the final two matches by fall to provide the final margin.
More winners for Hanahan were Reed Stevenson (fall, 145), Will Dennard (3-2 dec, 152), Josh Shaw (fall, 182), Alex Herriott (fall, 220) and Jeffrey Vasquez (fall, HW).
The match began at 145 pounds. Stevenson and Dennard gave the Hawks a 9-0 lead before the Lions won three of the next four via fall to build their 18-15 advantage.
Cheraw 46,
Cross 33
Visiting Cheraw High School eliminated Cross High School from the Class A-AA wrestling playoffs on Saturday.