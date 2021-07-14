Wrenn makes college choice

Through tireless work in the offseason in the months leading up to his final campaign on the diamond in Moncks Corner, Berkeley High School baseball standout Chevy Wrenn reeled in the opportunity to climb the mound at the college level.
Longtime Stags coach Landy Cox said Wrenn went above and beyond his expectations, developing from a sophomore who didn’t take the bump that much to being nearly unhittable as a senior. He morphed into a bona fide ace for the Stags.
“He put in a ton of work, lifting and running and getting his body in shape,” Cox said. “He changed his body type. He went from a guy that barely pitched as a sophomore to going 10-0.”
For his efforts, Wrenn has been rewarded with a chance to play at Newberry College, which competes in NCAA Div. II’s South Atlantic Conference.
“They’ve got a good baseball program,” Cox said of the Wolves. “They play a lot like we do. He’s got to continue to work off the field and take care of his grades in the classroom.”
Wrenn landed Region 7-AAAAA player of the year honors and was the lone Stags player to make the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association’s Class 5A all-state team as Berkeley advanced to the Lower State final and finished 27-6.
Wrenn was the Stags' top hurler and posted a perfect 10-0 mark with a sparkling 1.39 earned-run average. He fanned 58 batters in 60.1 innings.
“His movement on the fastball was some of the best I’ve seen,” Cox said. “The ball just comes out of his hand well and he’s got very good command. He could throw three pitches for strikes. If the curve and change are on, he’s on another level. We probably should have let him throw the curve more.”
The Stags captured their sixth region championship since 2013 and also a postseason district title. Wrenn is one of five BHS seniors going on to play college baseball.