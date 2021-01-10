Wolves win rivalry matchup

Timberland High School won the wrestling match on the scoreboard against rival Cross High School on Jan. 8.
But both won in the bigger picture.
The Wolves and Trojans got on the mat for the first time this season and Timberland won, 34-21. Both sides were energized to see competitors from a different team lined up across from them.
“You could definitely see the rust in some of our wrestlers and the fact that we are not yet in great wrestling shape but me and (Cross) Coach (Willie) Nearhood are just thankful we finally got a match in,” Timberland coach Ryan Rhoades said. “It's hard to keep the wrestlers’ interested in the sport when you go so long just practicing or waiting for that first match to come along. Thankfully, we got one in. It was refreshing to see live wrestling again.”
Rhoades, whose program has advanced to two Lower State finals in three seasons, said both squads were down a few starters. There were double forfeits at 160 pounds, 182, 195 and heavyweight.
“It wasn't ideal but I think both of our squads were happy to just get back on the mat,” Rhoades said.
The clash began at 120 pounds and Timberland’s Alex Rush put the Wolves on top with a win by fall.
Cross’s Kriston Moore got the Trojans on the board with an overtime victory at 126 pounds, cutting the Wolves’ lead to 6-3.
The Wolves recorded their second pin in the first three matches when Curtis Williams won by fall at 132 pounds, making the score 12-3.
In the 138-pound bout, Lee Gaskins extended Timberland’s advantage to 16-3 with a major decision.
Logan Kinard, a returning state finalist for Timberland, recorded a fall in the second period to make it 22-3 for the Wolves.
Cross’s Antwain Hoskins put the Trojans back in the win column with a pin at 152 pounds, cutting the deficit to 22-9.
Teammate Damion Haines, who placed third in the state last season, pulled the Trojans within 22-15 with a win by fall at 170 pounds.
Adrian Alcantara won via forfeit at 220 pounds as Timberland went up 28-15.
The double forfeit at heavyweight iced it for the Wolves, leaving Cross with a 13-point deficit with two matches left.
Cross’s Andrew Viars earned a win via forfeit at 106 pounds to make it 28-21 but Timberland’s Dwayne Ford won via fall in the 113-pound match.
Trenton Lewis and Harold Nolan, a pair of first-year wrestlers for THS, won exhibition matches.
“From a coaching perspective, now you know what feedback to give your team and what things to work on in practice,” Rhoades said. “Hopefully, there is another match around the corner. You just don't know. We are trying to take it one day at a time and hope for the kids' sake that we can finish the season, however possible.”