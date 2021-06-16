Wolves show up on a Saturday morning on purpose

Timberland High School football coach Greg Wright often takes to the digital world and sends out messages to his team’s group chat early in the morning, meant to provide a positive jumpstart to the day.
“I might say something like rise and grind or its grind time,” said Wright, entering his second season as the leader of the Wolves on the gridiron.
One of his player’s responses had a familiar ring to it recently. Evidently he was soaking up the wisdom being imparted at the Men and Purpose conference at Timberland on a Saturday morning in May. He repeated something he heard one of the speakers say.
“One of my kids put in the group chat he was waking up with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind,” Wright said.
More than 50 young men showed up to the conference and community members, boosters and parents prepared food.
“A lot of them sent me a message saying they appreciated it,” Wright said. “They loved the message. It was a phenomenal opportunity for them.”
Among those providing inspiration were former South Carolina Gamecocks football players Darian Stewart and Terry Cousin, who spoke virtually to the Wolves. Both had lengthy National Football League careers and Stewart became a Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos. He was also a Pro Bowl selection in 2016.
Cousin played in one Super Bowl with the Carolina Panthers and has served in a player development role for three NFL teams.
Stewart emphasized being prepared and dealing with adversity while Cousin hit on the importance of character, that people are always watching and it’s your character that’s going to speak for you.
Former Timberland football players Jerod June and Mathis Burnette delivered authentic messages. June walked on at South Carolina and is now an engineer in Atlanta while Burnette is an assistant principal at Stratford High School.
Burnette talked about what it means to be a wolf.
New Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson and Bobby Collins, a former South Carolina State football player and current football coach and athletics director at Marlboro County High School, also addressed the group.
“They all said some good stuff that kids need to hear,” Wright said. “They always hear from me so it was great to get some other guys. We hope they’ll hold on to something they hear.”