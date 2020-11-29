Wolves players chosen all-region

Four Timberland High School players have been named to the All-Region 6-AA football team.
Two of those are seniors: DE/TE Jamaal McKinney and DT Sam Moultrie. They were cornerstones on defense for the Wolves, who allowed just 14 points per game. McKinney and Moultrie combined for over 60 stops on the season. Timberland recorded two shutouts and limited two other opponents to a total of nine points.
Sophomore LB Omari Jenkins and junior ATH Roman Wadford will be back next season. Jenkins finished as the team’s leading tackler and reached double digits in stops in four of the six games.
Wadford led the Timberland offense in rushing yards and also contributed on defense and as a kick returner.