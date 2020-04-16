Wolves name new coach

A Berkeley County product is returning home to man the controls for one of his old school’s rivals.
Cross High School graduate Gregory Wright was named the new head football coach at Timberland High School on Thursday afternoon. He replaces Art Craig, who left for Hanahan High School in January.
He's happy to be back home.
"I grew up playing in gyms all throughout this community, from St. Stephen, to Alvin, to Huger, you name it," Wright said. "I actually took a class at Timberland as a senior at Cross High School. As much as I take pride in being a Trojan, this still feels like a homecoming for me. More importantly, I know the great people here and the values we share."
Wright was at Denmark-Olar last fall, guiding the Vikings to a 4-7 record and a playoff spot in his only season at the Class A school. He’s also held the top job at Eau Claire (2015) and Swansea (2016-17) in recent years. In 2018, he was an assistant coach at Dutch Fork High School.
Wright knows he has huge shoes to fill. Timberland was a state power and the winningest program in the Lowcountry under his predecessor. Wright played for Craig at CHS.
"I played for Coach Craig at Cross High School," Wright said. "Leadership, accountability, and hard work are qualities that Coach Craig helped to instill in me and helped shape me into the coach I am today. It is my honor and duty to make sure the Timberland football traditions continue and ensure the program reaches even greater heights."
Craig’s teams won 193 games and two state championships – 2011 and 2014 – in his 19 seasons. Last fall, the Wolves (8-3) won their 14th region title in 15 seasons and advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the fourth straight season.
Wright, the first cousin of current Cross coach Shaun Wright, was a standout football player for the Trojans and earned a spot in the North-South all-star game in 2002 before going on to walk-on and eventually land a scholarship at the University of South Carolina. He earned three letters (2005-07) as a special teams and defensive player under Lou Holtz and Steve Spurrier.
After his playing days were over, Wright worked at South Carolina as a graduate assistant in the academic office for three years.
Wright’s prep coaching journey began as co-defensive coordinators at Eau Claire (2010-11) and Fairfield Central (2012-14). The Griffins won 35 games in three seasons and Wright returned to Eau Claire as the head coach for one season, leading the Shamrocks to three victories when they had been winless for three years.
He left to take over a Swansea club that was 3-7 in 2015 and went 7-15 in two campaigns, with the Tigers making the playoffs both seasons.
"I am no stranger to taking the stairs to success," Wright said. "I will strive everyday to make sure our Wolves know that 'there is no elevator to success, you have to take the stairs'."
Wright’s first Timberland team figures to be stronger on the defensive side of the ball, especially early. The Wolves return a strong contingent from a unit that allowed 15.4 points per game.
Freshman linebacker Omari Jenkins was the second leading tackler with 95 stops. Junior defensive lineman Sam Moultrie made 74 tackles, including a team-high 20 tackles for loss. Sophomore strong safety Roman Wadford made 60 tackles and junior defensive lineman Jamaal McKinney had a team-high 11 sacks included in his 56 total tackles.
Moultrie and McKinney earned all-state nods by the High School Sports Report.
There is more of a rebuild in order on the other side of the ball.
The Wolves have to find a slew of replacements for a number of potent weapons for an offensive unit that averaged 322.9 yards and 33.5 points per game.
Quarterback James Alston, running back Matt Williamson, running back Jamari Nelson and wide receiver Jaleen Richardson provided most of the spark last season but are moving on.
Alston passed for 907 yards, ran for 259 more and combined for 18 total touchdowns. Williamson finished with 1,045 rushing yards and scored 11 touchdowns. Nelson rushed for 861 yards and nine scores and hauled in 13 passes for 258 yards and four touchdowns. Richardson, a North-South all-star and special teams threat, caught 14 passes for 291 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 264 yards and five scores. He returned two punts for touchdowns.
Junior receiver Eldon Samuel-Wells is an experienced skill player returning. He made 14 grabs for 211 yards and two scores.
One notable early game on the upcoming Timberland football slate is Sept. 4. The Wolves travel to Cross for what could be dubbed Wright Bowl I.