Wolves' McKinney makes college choice

Timberland High School's Jamaal McKinney provided impact plays aplenty on the football field for four seasons.
The athletic defensive end will look to do the same down the road at Savannah State for four more seasons on the gridiron. McKinney signed with the Tigers in a ceremony on June 14 inside the school’s auditorium.
Football coach Greg Wright talked directly to McKinney from the podium.
“When I first met him, he was a phenomenal young man,” Wright said. “He probably doesn’t think I really believe this because I’m so hard on him, but it’s for days like this. I’m extremely proud of you. This goes back to all the other coaches and family that pushed you and I’m just proud to be a part of it. I think the sky is the limit. When I talked to college coaches, I said you’re going to get a hidden gem. He can run. He’s physical. He’s got everything you look for in a player.”
McKinney began starring in the front seven as a freshman, making 93 tackles, including 24 for lost yardage and seven sacks. He was among the Wolves’ leading tacklers all four seasons and reeled in numerous all-region and all-state selections.
McKinney had a nose for the football and was a regular around the pile. Opposing coaches had their hands full keeping him from disrupting the play.
“Everybody knew who Jamaal was whether he was wearing No. 33 or No. 51,” Timberland defensive coach Ben Lailson said. “Other schools had to know who he was.”
McKinney also soared in other sports for the Wolves. He was one of the state’s top shot putters regardless of classification and stood out on the wrestling mat. His last time inside the thrower's circle last month, McKinney captured his second state crown.
A few months earlier in wrestling, McKinney was third in Class 2A in the 220-pound weight class. He had lettered in basketball, too.
Savannah State is a NCAA Div. II school that competes in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Tigers begin the 2021 season on Sept. 4.