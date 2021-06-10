Wolves jelled in spring practice

Neither the preseason or regular season were typical for Timberland’s football team last spring.
The Wolves dealt with a coaching change after the 2019 season and the COVID-19 pandemic a few months later made it impossible to hit the ground running under new coach Greg Wright. Timberland eventually finished 3-3 in the regular season and missed the playoffs in their first year under Wright.
They’re on solid ground as spring turns into summer this year, though.
“The biggest thing is when you’re coming into a new territory, kids need to get to know who you are and you need to get to know who they are,” Wright said. “Unfortunately, with COVID-19 last year, we were robbed of that opportunity. This year, being able to go through a whole offseason the kids know I genuinely care about them. That’s tough to do during the season because it’s competitive and you’re trying win, and you haven’t learned each other yet. It’s been a phenomenal spring and the atmosphere has been great.”
Wright’s bunch went through spring practice last month and hit the ground running in summer prep, getting after it in the weight room to go along with some 7-on-7 events. On the eye test, the Wolves look the part.
“My kids can run,” Wright said. “There’s no question about them being physical and strong. You just have to make sure they know what they’re doing. If you get a 4.3 kid out there and he’s thinking too much, he’s a 4.8 or five flat. My whole goal is for them to play loose and play fast, and have fun. I think we accomplished that (in spring practice). We spent a lot of time in the film room and on the board. We executed when we went out there in live periods. We’ve got some good teaching tape to evaluate. We have a better idea of who is going to man up and get it done when the pressure is on.”
On offense, the Wolves can build around an experienced offensive front. Wright said the whole group returns, including a couple anchors on the interior.
“Our two guards, Camren Hawkins and Jamari Johnson, are back,” Wright said. “They’re big and physical and can run. They’re smart. We’re going to lean on them heavily.”
In the backfield, senior Roman Wadford is a “phenomenal athlete,” and senior Gabriel Thomas has the right approach to the game.
“He’s going to give you everything he’s got on every snap,” Wright said. “If you want to come up with somebody who symbolizes what a wolf should be, he’s it. He’s not the biggest or the fastest but he’s coming downhill on every snap.”
Wadford, also a dangerous weapon in the return game, led the Wolves in rushing yards last season and was one of four all-region picks to go along with an all-state nod by the South Carolina Football Coaches Association.
Receivers Keshawn Brown, a junior, and Jacquez Prioleau, senior, are weapons on the perimeter.
“They’re going to be able to challenge some people,” Wright said.
On the other side of the ball, the group returning is led by junior linebacker Omari Jenkins, who Wright describes as one of the top players in the state.
Jenkins led the team in tackles last season and earned all-state honors by the coaches association. He was a stalwart on defenses as a freshman, too.
“He will be a top recruit,” Wright said. “He’s checking all the boxes as far as being physical and handling the mental capacity. He’s the general out there.”
Brown is a returning all-state pick at defensive back and a cornerstone on the back end of the defense while rising senior Derante Prioleau is an anchor on the defensive front.
“He’s a special talent,” Wright said. “He’s grown a lot through the weight room. I’m expecting huge things from him.”
Rising sophomore Alex Kelly is the kicker.
“There is a good feeling right now,” Wright said. “The kids can sense it. We’re definitely headed in the right direction.”