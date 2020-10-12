Wolves crush Lake Marion

Sophomore linebacker Omari Jenkins combined on 25 total tackles and returned a fumble 43 yards for a touchdown to highlight a strong performance by Timberland High School’s defensive unit on Friday.
Junior defensive back Jacquez Prioleau, junior defensive back Roman Wadford and sophomore linebacker Langston Reed grabbed interceptions for the Wolves in the 32-6 victory over Lake Marion. Timberland limited Lake Marion to 54 yards rushing and 97 yards passing in making new coach Gregory Wright a winner in both games this season.
Wright's team received key contributions from a number of other defenders.
Senior defensive tackle Sam Moultrie had 10 total stops, including three tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Senior linebacker Chris Williams chipped in six tackles. Sophomore defensive back Keyshawn Brown and junior defensive back Pedro Kinard made three stops apiece.
Wadford was the catalyst on the other side of the ball, too. He toted the rock 14 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns and also returned a punt for a score to go along with four tackles.
Williams scored on a 6-yard run and chipped in 38 yards rushing and freshman quarterback Kylen Brown was 3 of 6 for 56 yards.
The Wolves (2-0, 2-0 Region 6-AA) travel to Philip Simmons on Friday for a region game with huge playoff implications. The Iron Horses (2-1, 2-1 region) are coming off a loss to Woodland.
Philip Simmons also has wins over Burke (29-8) and Lake Marion (43-8).