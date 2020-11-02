Wolves blank rival

The trophy associated with the newly-cranked up Wright Bowl goes to Timberland High School.
The Wolves blanked Cross High School 18-0 on Friday at CHS, making their first-year coach, Gregory Wright, a winner over first cousin Shaun Wright. Timberland won by way of shutout for the ninth time in the last 14 meetings between the two schools.
Wolves running back Omari Jenkins scored on runs of 1 and 5 yards in the first and fourth quarters while running back Roman Wadford had a 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
It was also a win against his alma mater for Gregory Wright. He played for Cross two decades ago and eventually finished up his playing days at the University of South Carolina.
“The Timberland game was about what I thought it would be,” Shaun Wright said. “Both defenses looked strong going into the game. The key was to make them drive the football and not give them the short field. Special teams mistakes did just that and they capitalized. We also turned it over twice, and against a strong team like that you have no chance.”
Cross has not won in the series since 2001.
The Wolves improved to 3-2.
Cross dropped to 3-3 and concludes the regular season with a road game at 1-4 Lake Marion, which is coming off a 50-6 win over Military Magnet.
“They’re a much-improved Lake Marion team,” Wright said. “They are impressive. Looking at film, they have given everyone they have played fits. We will have to play mistake-free ball to have a chance.”
In the loss to Timberland, Santory Jones combined for 10 total tackles while Tylik Green chipped in eight stops.