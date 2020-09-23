Wolves begin new era

For the first time since 2000, the Timberland Wolves will be led on the gridiron by somebody not named Art Craig.
Craig left St. Stephen for Hanahan High School after 19 seasons, opening up a spot for new Timberland coach Gregory Wright, who actually played for Craig at Cross High School.
The Wright era dawns on either Sept. 25 or Oct. 2. At press time, the Wolves were attempting to lock down an opponent for Sept. 25. A matchup with Aynor High School fell through.
“We’ve been preparing every day,” Wright said. “The best is our standard. Every day we try to put our best foot forward and try to make sure when we get an opportunity to present ourselves on the field that’s exactly what you see.”
Wright was at Denmark-Olar last fall, guiding the Vikings to a playoff spot.
Last season, the Wolves (8-3) won their 14th region title in 15 seasons and advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Timberland last won a state championship in 2014.
“You can definitely see the sense of urgency now that they know we’re definitely playing,” Wright said. “Their antennas are up and also my coaches. These kids love football. They’re excited and motivated.”
Defensively, the Wolves figure to have sharp teeth again. They return several key players from a group that allowed 15.4 points per game.
Sophomore inside linebacker Omari Jenkins was the second leading tackler in 2019 with 95 total stops. Senior defensive lineman Sam Moultrie made 74 stops, including a team-high 20 tackles for loss. Junior strong safety Roman Wadford was in on 60 tackles and senior defensive lineman Jamaal McKinney recorded a team-high 11 sacks as part of his 56 total tackles.
More defensive starters are junior defensive linemen Austin Nichols and Derante Prioleau, senior inside linebacker Chris Williams, sophomore outside linebacker Langston Reed and junior outside linebacker Kavonte Lundy.
Senior Eldon Samuel-Wells and junior Jacquez Prioleau are in the secondary.
On the other side, the Wolves have to replace almost all of the weapons from a unit that averaged 322.9 yards and 33.5 points per game.
Samuel-Wells is an experienced player returning at receiver. He made 14 grabs for 211 yards and two scores in 2019.
Freshman Kylen Brown takes over at quarterback. Don’t let age fool you.
“He’s very mature for his age,” Wright said. “He’s been playing quarterback since he was a little boy. He has great upside. He’s great with his feet and can throw the ball. He has great touch.”
The weaponry includes running backs Wadford, Williams and Lundy and receivers Jacquez Prioleau and sophomore Keshawn Brown.
Four players on the offensive front are upperclassmen. Right guard Camren Hawkins is a senior. Right tackle Austin Nichols, left tackle Stephen Adkins and left guard Jamari Johnson are juniors. Center Adrian Alcantara is a sophomore.
Reed, Derante Prioleau and junior Gabe Thomas are getting work at tight end.
On special teams, Jenkins is set to punt, while Moultrie will kick off. Junior Tyrese Shirer is the placekicker.
“Timberland has been winning a long time here,” Wright said. “They have had state championships in the past with Coach Craig. They want to get back to that position. I’ve talked with them about what their goals are and that’s one of the things they talked about. They know I’m going to be on them every day about the details to make sure we give ourselves a chance to do that.”
Coach Wright’s first cousin is Cross High School coach Shaun Wright. The two will clash later this season in Cross.