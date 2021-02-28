Who will reach podium's top spot?

Will the Berkeley County School District produce a state wrestling champion for the fourth year in a row?
The answer to that question will be known in the evening on March 6. Twenty-two BCSD grapplers placed inside the top three of their weight classes to punch tickets to the state championships at Dreher High School on Saturday.
The action begins at 10 a.m, and when the smoke clears champions will be crowned.
A year ago, Timberland sophomore Roman Wadford captured the state crown at 145 pounds in Class AA-A as the district boasted a champion for the third straight year and ninth time since 2011. Ten others placed inside the top four of their weight classes.
Timberland High School has advanced five grapplers to the final weekend of the season. Class AA-A Lower State qualifying was at North Central High School on Feb. 27.
“Overall, I couldn’t be more proud of these guys,” Timberland coach Ryan Rhoades said. “We hadn't wrestled in about a month, and had been shut down at various points throughout the season. But these guys showed a lot of perseverance and resiliency and wrestled their hearts out. We are hopeful we get the chance for another good day of wrestling. Our state qualifiers have goals next weekend and they will work hard to get there.”
Among Timberland’s handful of state qualifiers are two who go down in the books as Lower State champions by virtue of finishing first. Alex Rush (120) and Ethan Dawson (138) won their weight class and receive first-round byes.
Dwayne Ford (113), Pedro Kinard (132) and Jamaal McKinney (220) finished second at Lower State.
Hanahan also sends five on to the state tournament in Class 3A after Lower State qualifying at Camden High School, including Lower State champion Josh Shaw (182). The Hawks’ runner-ups were Reed Stevenson (145) and Alex Herriott (220). Finishing third was Wilson Dotter (106) and Gavin Qualls (126).
Cross and Philip Simmons high schools had four grapplers apiece earn a spot at state in Class AA-A. The Trojans are Antwain Hoskins (145, second), Santory Jones (152, third), Damion Haines (160, second) and Amonte McCray (HW, third). Iron Horses who moved on are Drew McDonnell (106, second), Zion Beaufort (120 , third), Nathan Newman (160, third) and Isaac Schimpf (170, third).
Cane Bay High School sends a trio to state, with all three earning distinction as a Lower State champion in the Class 5A qualifier at White Knoll High School on Feb. 27. J.J. Peace (106), Delshaun Peace-Robinson (120) and Brandon Flory (126) finished first at Lower State for the Cobras.
Stratford High School’s representative at state will be heavyweight Jonathan Eaton, who placed runner-up in Lower State.
History suggests at least one or two from the school district will return to the Lowcountry with a championship in tow.
In 2019, the district produced a pair of state champions. Stratford’s Preston Soriano was the 5A champion at 126 pounds while Goose Creek’s Israel Schultz won the Class 5A title at 120 pounds.
In 2018, a couple district wrestlers reached the top of the podium. Cane Bay senior Jacob D’Ambrosio (Class 5A, 132) and Timberland senior Cooper Youngblood (Class 3A, 182) won state championships.
In 2017, the district was shut out at state, failing to produce a state champion for the first time since 2010. Five grapplers advanced to finals that year but three of those championship matches were decided by one point and another was by three points.
In 2016, Goose Creek High School twins Christian Rubin and Caleb Rubin won the 182- and 220-pound weight classes in Class 4A.
In 2015, Cane Bay’s Matt Rudy (195) and Stratford’s TJ Deveaux (182) won 4A crowns, repeating as champions from 2014. Berkeley’s Bryan Jackson (120) and Dominick Gadsden (138) were 3A champions.
Another state champion in 2014 was Hanahan’s Haven Horlback (138) in Class 3A.