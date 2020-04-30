'We'll be ready to go when things open up'

Nobody grabs the keys to their new vehicle and immediately tosses them into a drawer for a few months.
But that’s what new Timberland High School football coach Gregory Wright has essentially been forced to do since being hired to run the traditionally-strong program in St. Stephen. He’s not discouraged, though.
“I always look at it as the glass is half full,” said Wright, a Berkeley County School District product. “I think about what opportunities we do have. With social media and everything these days you can find ways to reach out to (the players) individually. That’s been going good, letting them get a chance to know me and I get a chance to know them.”
With schools shut down at least for the remainder of the academic year because of COVID-19, Wright has not met with his team face to face since being hired in April. The Wolves will miss spring practice in May. June’s conditioning, weight lifting and 7 on 7’s might be next on the chopping block if the situation doesn’t improve over the next month.
Coaches returning from the 2019 staff have held things together since schools were closed in March. Former coach Art Craig was hired at Hanahan in late January.
“Me and my coaching staff have gotten together and communicated several times,” Wright said. “I’m excited about that. Most everybody is staying in place. Coach Craig had a great group there. I’m very familiar with those guys. They’ve been there. They know how to win. Having those guys that already know the kids and the personnel is rewarding for me. I lean on them to get an idea on what we look like at each position.”
Wright is very familiar with his predecessor. He played for Craig at Cross High School and later finished his playing career as a North-South all-star in 2001. Wright graduated Cross in 2002 and played for the University of South Carolina until 2007 before embarking on a coaching career that has him back close to home.
First cousin Shaun Wright is the football coach at Cross and the two will encounter each other in Cross in September.
“It’s definitely a blessing and an honor to come in behind Coach Craig,” Wright said. “I know the tradition and the mindset he already has there. I’m very similar. That’s my DNA. He raised me to be where I am today. A lot of things aren’t going to change as far as our philosophy. We’re there to win and build men. That’s going to continue.”
In addition to playing for Lou Holtz and Steve Spurrier at South Carolina, Wright has been on some tremendous coaching staffs over the years. He was a defensive assistant for Fairfield Central when the Griffins played for two state championships and was with high school coaching legend Tommy Knotts at Dutch Fork High School as a defensive backs coach when the Silver Foxes won the state championship in 2018.
In 2019, Wright led Denmark-Olar to the Class A playoffs in his only season as the Vikings football coach.
Timberland fans are accustomed to winning big and Wright is tasked with keeping it going. Craig’s teams won 193 games and two state championships – 2011 and 2014 – in his 19 seasons in St. Stephen. Last fall, the Wolves (8-3) won their 14th region title in 15 seasons and advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the fourth straight season.
“We wouldn’t be in it if we weren’t trying to win,” Wright said. “That’s our goal without a doubt. The best is our standard. That’s always been my (modus operandi) as a student, player and a coach. I’m going to push the guys to the limit to make sure they’re doing the right things on and off the field. Ultimately, it’s about raising men.”
Among the group of coaches returning is defensive coordinator Ben Lailson. The Wolves return a strong group from a unit that allowed 15.4 points per game in 2019.
Freshman linebacker Omari Jenkins was the second leading tackler with 95 stops. Junior defensive lineman Sam Moultrie made 74 tackles, including a team-high 20 tackles for loss. Sophomore strong safety Roman Wadford made 60 tackles and junior defensive lineman Jamaal McKinney had a team-high 11 sacks included in his 56 total tackles.
Moultrie and McKinney earned all-state nods by the High School Sports Report.
The Wolves have to replace a number of potent weapons from an offensive unit that averaged 322.9 yards and 33.5 points per game last fall.
Wright is going to call plays. He is chomping at the bit to get started on development and installation with the 2020 Wolves.
“I’m ready to hit the ground running when we get an opportunity,” Wright said. “We’ll be ready to go when things open up.”