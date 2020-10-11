Unbeaten Cavs bracing for the champs

The champs will be here on Friday.
Two-time defending SCISA Class A state champion Thomas Heyward rolls into Moncks Corner for a showdown with unbeaten St. John’s Christian. The Rebels improved to 6-1 with a 61-0 victory over Colleton Prep on Friday.
“I was watching some of their game films and they’re a really good football team,” St. John’s Christian coach Brandon Clontz said. “They’ve got good size on the offensive line and they’re athletic. They come out at you like they’re on fire. They’ve got two good running backs/receivers. They switch up, and their quarterback is very good. He makes good decisions. It’s understandable why they’re the defending state champions. We’re going to really have to hunker down and prepare.”
The Rebels have won six straight since losing to First Baptist in their season opener. The lone opponent in common is Beaufort Academy. Thomas Heyward edged BA 16-14 on Sept. 25 and the Cavaliers knocked off the Eagles 28-18 on Aug. 28.
“I told the team it’s going to be who wants it more,” Clontz said. “It’s not just athleticism you’re competing against. You’re competing against yourself. You have to do your job, the little things. You’ve got to be ready to battle for four quarters.”
On Friday, the Cavaliers (7-0) continued their best start since 2012 with a 35-24 victory in a physical game at Calhoun Academy. St. John’s Christian topped 400 yards of total offense.
Quarterback Nai’Ryan Bookert passed for 149 yards and ran for 104 more. He threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Corey Moraux and scored on a 7-yard run, both in the third quarter as the Cavaliers built a 28-12 lead.
St. John’s Christian had trailed 12-7 after a quarter.
Calhoun closed within 28-18 in the last period but Jaden Bradley scored on a 3-yard run to ice it for the Cavaliers.
Bradley also scored on a 2-yard run for St. John’s Christian’s first touchdown and finished with 43 yards on eight carries. Malik Waheed got loose for a 41-yard touchdown in the second quarter as the Cavaliers took a 14-12 halftime lead and ended up with 95 yards on 11 carries.
Moraux finished with 128 yards receiving on four grabs. Clontz said Kasey Bostick and Ethan Ayers had good games blocking up front.
On defense, Bradley led the way with 13 total tackles, including three sacks, while Nick Jimenez added seven stops.
Hayden Redders and Bookert snagged interceptions and kicker Matt Glover booted all five extra points.
On the season, Bookert has accounted for around 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns on offense (11 rushing, 9 passing). Moraux leads the receivers with 27 catches for 517 yards and five touchdowns.
Bradley is the leading tackler with 79 stops.
St. John's Christian is at Dorchester Academy on Oct. 23.