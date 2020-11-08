Trojans take out rival in finale

The Cross High School football team finished its latest campaign on the gridiron with a winning record after taking out a rival on Friday in the finale.
The Trojans nearly doubled up Lake Marion on the road, claiming a 34-18 victory in Santee.
“Playing against our rival at the end of the year was really rewarding for our program because we are not headed for the postseason,” Cross coach Shaun Wright said. “I was really proud of our football team’s effort throughout the game because we felt as though Lake Marion was an improved football team. Offensively, our guys up front gave our backs and quarterback a chance to make some plays. I thought ever since the Whale Branch game, we improved every week, including the game against Timberland.”
Sophomore Jah’Tavious Gaines put on a show for the Trojans, scoring one touchdown on the ground and another through the air. He added a 2-point conversion.
On other side, the Trojans were stout against the run. Lake Marion scored all of its points in the passing game.
The game was the final one for six CHS seniors. They got the program back to its feet after a fruitless 2018. In 2019, the Trojans advanced to the third round of the playoffs.
“They were a part of the remarkable turnaround from two years ago when we did not win a game,” Wright said. “Those guys have been a pleasure to coach and they now become a part of a rich tradition here at Cross. I will give the underclassmen two weeks to rest then we will test in the weight room.”
Among the players moving on are quarterback Kaden White, leading rusher Tylik Green and leading rusher Xavier Gattis. Key players returning are Gaines, junior running back Caleb Wright, sophomore running back Santory Jones and junior tight end Ashton Howard.
Green and Haines were the leading tacklers for the Cross defense.
Ultimately, a triple overtime loss to Baptist Hill kept the Trojans out of the playoffs since only the top two teams from the region advanced to the postseason.
Wright believes the returning players will put Cross back on the map with a productive offseason.
“We have a lot of work to do to grow up these young men because we should always be among the top 16 schools in class A,” Wright said.
Keenan 52, Timberland 6
Timberland lost a non-region game to Keenan on the road Friday. The Wolves dropped to 3-3.
West Ashley 49, Stratford 14
Jahleel Porter ran for 327 yards and six touchdowns to lead West Ashley (5-2) stormed past Stratford (4-3) in a non-region game.
Bishop England 14, Philip Simmons 7
Bishop England scored two touchdowns in the final five minutes for a 14-7 win over Philip Simmons in a non-region game.
Michael Long scored with 33 seconds left for the winning TD, while Eddie Marinaro scored the tying TD for the Bishops (4-3).
Peyton Wooldridge ran for a 38-yard TD for Philip Simmons (3-3).