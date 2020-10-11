Trojans spread it around in shutout victory

Five different players scored touchdowns and the defense didn’t allow a point as Cross High School’s football team returned to the win column on Friday at CHS.
The Trojans coasted past Charleston Math & Science 62-0 to improve to 2-1 on the season. They were coming off a tough loss at home to Baptist Hill in triple overtime but bounced back in dominant fashion.
Their next test will be a tough one, though.
Cross hosts 3-0 Whale Branch on Friday in a matchup with huge playoff implications. The Warriors clipped Baptist Hill 21-20 in their last game. Another opponent the squads have in common is Military Magnet.
Whale Branch defeated MMA 52-0, while Cross also blanked the Eagles, 44-0.
The Trojans started fast against Charleston Math & Science and never looked back. In the opening quarter, Caleb Wright scored on runs of 16 and 43 yards and Tylik Green chipped in a 2-point conversion run as Cross led 14-0.
Before halftime, Wright scored again on a 34-yard pass from quarterback Kaden White. Santory Jones added a 34-yard touchdown scamper and White got loose for a 43-yard touchdown run. Green capped the scoreboard production in the opening half with a five-yard run. White tossed the 2-point conversion pass to Xavier Gattis to give the Trojans a 40-0 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Jones and Green scored their second touchdowns from 12 and 28 yards respectively. White hauled in a 2-point conversion pass to make it 54-0 after three quarter.
The final touchdown of the rout was a 1-yard run by Antwain Hoskins, who also converted the 2-point try.
Green led all rushers with 104 yards and Wright ran for 97 yards and scored three times.
Timberland 32,
Lake Marion 6
Timberland High School improved to 2-0 on the season with a 32-6 victory over Lake Marion on Friday.
The Wolves travel to Philip Simmons on Oct. 16 to tangle with the 2-1 Iron Horses, who are coming off a loss to Woodland.
Philip Simmons also has wins over Burke (29-8) and Lake Marion (43-8).
More Lowcountry Scores from Oct. 9
Oceanside Collegiate 16, Hanahan 7
Goose Creek 34, Cane Bay 7
Summerville 3, West Ashley 0
First Baptist 7, Hammond 6
Berkeley 35, Ashley Ridge 7 (Thursday night)
Fort Dorchester 70, Stall 0
Stratford 28, Wando 21 (OT)
North Charleston 50, Academic Magnet 14
Bishop England 21, Battery Creek 7
Hilton Head 25, Bluffton 12
James Island 28, Colleton Co. 13
Beaufort 37, May River 14
Woodland 49, Philip Simmons 13
St. John’s 33, Military Magnet 12
John Paul II 38, Northwood Academy 12
Augusta Christian 48, Pinewood Prep 6
Dorchester 33, Greenwood Christian 12
Palmetto Christian 54, WW King 8
Trinity 21, Porter-Gaud 14
St. John’s Christian 35, Calhoun Academy 24