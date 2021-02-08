Trojans rising quickly

Cross High School’s progress as a wrestling program has been both swift and remarkable.
The Trojans came under the guidance of former Stratford High School coach Willie Nearhood before the 2019-20 season and have proven to be equally as tough as they are eager to learn. There’s a lot of positive energy bouncing off the walls in the practice room. Practices are entertaining for Nearhood and 18 to 20 wrestlers in the program.
But there is work being done.
“I’m so pleased they’re buying into what we’re doing,” said Nearhood, who won over 400 duals matches in 20 years at Stratford. “They listen. They’re like sponges. They want more and more.”
That’s not just instruction, though. The Trojans are dialed in to improving themselves in the weight room, too. It’s a classic case of reaping what you sow or working for what you want to achieve.
“The kids have accepted and bought into the fact we’re going to lift weights every day, even on match day,” Nearhood said. “That’s something we stress around here. They know this sport is a lot easier when you’re stronger than the other guy your wrestling.”
The Class A Trojans are coming off their most impressive victory of the season on Feb. 5. They rolled over to Moncks Corner to tangle with Class 5A Berkeley High School and returned home with a 37-33 win and lasting memory.
“It was a good win for our program, school and community,” Nearhood said. “We’re the little guys.”
The win was the seventh in duals competition this season for the Trojans. Cross won seven of the 14 bouts while Berkeley took four.
The Trojans gave up two weight classes and there was a double forfeit at another weight class.
Jacob March (126), Timothy Irick (132), Santory Jones (160), Damion Haines (182) and Amonte McCray (HW) won by fall for the Trojans. Andrew Viars (106) also earned bonus points with a major decision. Antwain Hoskins (145) chipped in a decision for Cross.
Berkeley won three matches via fall (113, 170 and 195) and one by decision (138).
‘With all the drilling we do, you can’t tell most of them are just second-year wrestlers,” Nearhood said. “They’re really progressing and it’s just a blessing.”
The Trojans have moved into the top 10, which seemed like a bit of a reach when they got cranked up last winter. But they’re ranked eighth by scmat.com among Class A-AA teams, which compete in the same bracket for a state championship. Second-ranked Bamberg-Ehrhardt is the only other Class A program in the top eight. The other six teams in the Class A-AA poll are Class AA schools, including fourth-ranked Timberland.
“With the COVID situation, this season has been a disaster for a lot of teams but not with us,” Nearhood said. “We’ve actually grown, gotten stronger and gotten a lot better.”
Cross begins the state duals on Saturday.