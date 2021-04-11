Timberland eyes region repeat

The Timberland High School softball team is in position to win another region championship on April 16 when it travels to Philip Simmons High School for a doubleheader to conclude the region slate.
The Lady Wolves recently improved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the region with victories over Hilton Head and Woodland (DH).
Ben Lailson’s squad also claimed the region crown in 2019 and would likely have won it in 2020 before COVID-19 ended the season.
“That’s a big deal,” Lailson said. “Last year we got robbed of one. Last year would have been one of our strongest years. I hated it ended the way it did but it was out of our control and sometimes in life that happens. Those guys have been working hard and waiting on their chance to win the region championship. That’s one of the goals we set to achieve every year.”
After Philip Simmons, the Lady Wolves will try to get it dialed in for the Class 2A playoffs with non-region clashes against Georgetown, Manning, Hilton Head and James Island.
In the first meeting against Hilton Head, Timberland scored five runs in the sixth inning to overcome a 4-1 deficit.
“We played pretty good on defense and were able to claw our way back into it,” Lailson said. “We started finding some open gaps and made a run. We were able to come back.”
In the wins over Woodland, Timberland combined for more than 30 runs and both margins of victory were more than 10 runs. In their other two region victores, Timberland won 15-0 and 16-0 against Lake Marion.
Haley Gaskins, Emily Dawson and Matigan Nettles collected three hits apiece in the first game versus Woodland. Peyton Waddey recorded the win inside the circle and struck out nine batters.
Dawson also had three hits in the second game while Abi Harrawood and Gracen Thomas chipped in two hits apiece. Jordyn Carr fanned seven batters to earn the pitching victory in the second game.
“Dawson has been on fire right now,” Lailson said. “She’s been doing really well. She’s one that stands out every game.”