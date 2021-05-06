Timberland, Cross athletes soar at region track meet

Track and field athletes from Timberland and Cross high schools can call themselves region champions after turning in winning performances on May 5.
For Wolves seniors Keshaun Rivers and Jamaal McKinney that meant rising to the top twice.
Rivers finished first in the long jump (20-05) and triple jump (42-09) in the Region 6-AA meet at Philip Simmons High School, while McKinney climbed to the top of the podium in the discus (117-11) and shot put (51-0).
Classmate Da’Quawn Johnson soared to victory in the high jump (6-4).
Cross’s lone winner in the Region 7-A meet at Whale Branch Early College in Seabrook was junior Ashton Howard (5-6) in the high jump.
The region champions, along with other members of their squads, have advanced to the Class A Lower State meet at Whale Branch and Class AA Lower State meet at Pelion High School on May 15.
From there, qualifiers move on to the state championship meets May 21-22 at Lower Richland High School in Hopkins.
McKinney is the reigning 2A state champion in the shot put, having won the event as a sophomore in 2019. Last spring, the state meets were canceled due to COVID-19.