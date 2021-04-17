Timberland claims region title

Timberland High School’s softball team wrapped up its second region championship in a row on April 16.
The visiting Lady Wolves blanked Philip Simmons twice by scores of 10-0 to finish the spring 6-0 against region foes. They begin the Class 2A playoffs on May 15 as the Region 6-AA champion. The first opponent will be the Region 5-AA runner-up and will have to come to St. Stephen for the opener.
Had last season not been wiped out by COVID-19 concerns, Timberland coach Ben Lailson believes the Lady Wolves would be celebrating their third region crown in a row. He told the Lady Wolves as much in the postgame huddle.
“It feels good,” Lailson said. “They’ve worked so hard. They’ve seen the work they put in in the weight room show up in the way they swing the bat. We have team goals and this is one.”
Timberland takes aim, now, at getting dialed in for the playoffs over the next few weeks. The Lady Wolves won region and district titles in 2019 and are looking to make another run. A string of difficult non-region games ahead should help toward that goal.
“We’ve got some tough competition coming up with Carvers Bay, Hilton Head, Manning, James Island and Georgetown,” Lailson said. “We’ll see some good pitching and that gets you ready for the playoffs. You get an opportunity to move people around in the field and see who can help you where.”
The Lady Wolves host Carvers Bay on April 20 on senior night.
Through 14 games, senior Emily Dawson leads Timberland with a .562 batting average, followed closely by junior Abi Harrawood (.559) and freshman Jordyn Carr (.516). Eighth-grader Samyah Faison (.500), junior Matigan Nettles (.375), freshman Madison Graham (.360) and senior Hayley Gaskins (.355) and sophomore Payton Waddey (.314) are all over .300.
Waddey and Carr are the team’s pitchers.
Carr was the winning pitcher in both games against Philip Simmons.