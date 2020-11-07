TIDBITS: Ward wins third state title

The Berkeley County School District has another state champion, and it’s a familiar face.
Philip Simmons High School senior cross country runner Noah Ward captured his third title as the Iron Horses placed second in Class AA on Friday at Sandhill Research Center in Columbia.
Ward crossed the finish line with a time of 16:16.31, winning by almost 11 seconds. Seniors Henry Wood and Colin Nemeth were 12th and 15th for Philip Simmons.
The Philip Simmons girls placed third as a team in Class AA, led by Emmy Wood in third place with a time of 19:53.37. Teammates Hailey Meyers and Josie May were seventh and eighth.
In Class AAA on Thursday, Jack Dantzler earned all-state honors for Hanahan’s boys. He was seventh with a time of 16:37.41.
Each state race had approximately 90 runners competing.
Bucs to open season at Wolfpack Invitational
The Charleston Southern men's basketball team will participate in the 2020 Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational to open the season Nov. 25 and 27 at historic Reynolds Coliseum.
The two-day invitational consists of four teams – Charleston Southern, Eastern Kentucky, N.C. State and North Florida – and will be played in the heart of N.C. State's campus. Matchups, tipoff times and television designations will be announced at a later date once they become official.
Steman returns to Stingrays
The South Carolina Stingrays have agreed to terms with forward Dylan Steman for the 2020-21 season.
Steman, 26, returns for his second campaign with the Rays after accumulating 20 points in 47 contests during the 2019-20 year with six goals and 14 assists. A reliable member of the team’s forward group, the native of Hanover, Minnesota will look to expand his role with South Carolina during the upcoming season.
The alumnus of Michigan Tech University began his professional career with Hershey late in the 2018-19 season, seeing action in four regular season games and seven postseason contests.
Citadel wrestling team to host St. Thomas
The Citadel wrestling team will open the season on Nov. 14 when the Bulldogs welcome St. Thomas University to McAlister Field House. The match is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
The match will be the first one involving a Division I team this season. Fans attending the match will be required to wear a face covering at all times and will be asked to practice social distancing while inside McAlister Field House.