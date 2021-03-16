TIDBITS: Stags erupt for 18 runs

The Berkeley High School softball team exploded for 13 runs in its final two at-bats to rout Fort Dorchester 18-6 on March 15 at FDHS.
Led by Jersey Silver and Gracie DeCuir, who collected three hits apiece, the Stags pounded out 18 hits and every starter recorded at least one hit. Abby Prince, Gracie Prince, Riley Daniel, Savannah Ballentine and JaKayla McKelvey chipped in two hits each. DeCuir drove in four runs while Abby Prince and Ballentine plated three runs. Silver and Gracie Prince knocked in two runs apiece.
Gracie Prince homered for Berkeley.
DeCuir scattered six hits and allowed four earned runs in 4.2 innings to record the pitching victory for Berkeley.
Fort Dorchester scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to even the score 5-5 before Berkeley erupted for six runs in the sixth inning and seven more in the seventh inning.
Berkeley 11,
Fort Dorchester 1
Four players had multiple hits and Berkeley coasted past Fort Dorchester in a baseball game on March 15.
The Stags closed out the Patriots in five innings. Pitcher Chevy Wrenn grabbed the complete-game victory, allowing two hits and one earned run while striking out three batters.
Jesse Free was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored while Mason Salisbury added two hits and two RBIs. Jackson Proctor and Gabe White, the top two hitters in the order, chipped in two hits each and combined to score five runs.
Stratford 4,
Ashley Ridge 3
The Stratford High School baseball team scored a run on an error in the bottom of the ninth to win its season opener on March 15 against Ashley Ridge.
Cade Brunson walked to lead off the ninth, advanced on a wild pitch and moved to third base on a bunt by Thomas Purcell. After back-to-back walks, Cody Lord hit a grounder to shortstop and Brunson scored on the error.
Brett Marrs led the Knights offensively with two hits.
Cole Greer tossed two hitless innings of relief, striking out four batters, to earn the save for Stratford.
Knights starter Josh Davis scattered eight hits and struck out eight batters over 6.1 innings, allowing two earned runs.
Each team scored twice in the first inning and once in the seventh. Stratford forced extra innings when Purcell singled with one out to score Nick Lott, who singled with one out.
Hanahan 8,
Philip Simmons 6
Hanahan’s baseball team scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to complete a comeback against Philip Simmons on March 15 at PSHS.
The Hawks (1-0) trailed 6-0 after one inning but were able to rally with one run in the third inning and two runs in the fourth inning to cut their deficit in half.
Outfielder Luke Blankenship led Hanahan with three hits and drove in three runs. Coleman Jenkins also drove in three runs.
Foster Nicodin (1-0) hurled five innings of relief to earn the pitching win, striking out five batters with no earned runs. He allowed two hits.
Brick Nichols struck out three batters in two innings to earn a save.
Tripp Williams knocked in a pair of runs for Philip Simmons.
Summerville 15,
Cane Bay 4
Cane Bay dropped its season-opening softball game against Summerville on March 15.
Jenna Krol led the Cobras with two hits and three RBIs. Aaliyah McLeod added two hits for Cane Bay.
Summerville also defeated Cane Bay in baseball, 7-2.
CSU’s Chara earns
conference honor
Charleston Southern junior outside hitter Dayana Chara was named the Big South volleyball player of the week on March 16.
Chara led the Bucs with 35 kills in their two-match sweep if UNC Asheville finishing with 4.38 kills per set and hitting .400 overall. Her 20-kill performance in the Bucs’ five-set win over the Bulldogs was a season-high for any Buccaneer with her final kill coming as the match point for CSU.
Chara, an outside hitter from Cartagena, Colombia, has a team-high 100 kills.