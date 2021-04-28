You are the owner of this article.
TIDBITS Lockliear double bails out Cavaliers

Conner Lockliear
St. John's Christian's Conner Lockliear doubled in the game-winning runs against Laurens Academy on April 27.

 Rob Gantt/Independent

Connor Lockliear’s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted St. John’s Christian’s baseball team to a playoff victory in the SCISA Class A state tournament on April 27 in Moncks Corner.

The Cavaliers upended visiting Laurens Academy, 4-3, to avoid the upset.

St. John’s Christian improved to 14-4 and travels to W.W. King Academy on April 30. Laurens (9-10) falls into the loser’s bracket.

Against Laurens, the Cavaliers trailed 3-0 going into the bottom of the fourth and struck for a pair to pull within a run and faced the same deficit with one out in their last at-bat.

Jackson Blackburn drew a walk and Clark Moraux followed with a single to left field to become the game-winning run. After Jaden Bradley’s liner to third base for the second out, Lockliear delivered the theatrics on a 1-2 pitch to right field.

Lockliear was the lone SJCA player with multiple hits.

Cavaliers ace Josh Legnard (6-1) relieved Ryan Pierce in the top of the seventh and hurled a hitless inning with two strikeouts to snag the win late.

Pierce went six innings with six strikeouts and one earned run allowed in a no-decision.